Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Cái gì làm nóng Corona của Mặt trời? Những phát hiện mới từ tàu quỹ đạo mặt trời

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 15, 2023
Cái gì làm nóng Corona của Mặt trời? Những phát hiện mới từ tàu quỹ đạo mặt trời

Scientists have long been puzzled by the question of what heats the Sun’s corona. The corona is the layer of diffuse plasma that surrounds the Sun and is only visible during a total eclipse. Despite being hotter than the Sun’s surface, which reaches temperatures of 6,500 K, the corona is pale white, almost pink, and has a temperature of over a million Kelvin. In a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, researchers may have finally found the answer.

The study utilized data gathered by the NASA/ESA Solar Orbiter, a spacecraft equipped with various instruments to measure magnetic fields, solar winds, and high-energy particles, as well as capture high-resolution images of the Sun’s surface. During a close approach in October 2022, the Solar Orbiter’s Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) captured detailed images of small plasma arcs, while the Polarimetric and Helioseismic Imager (PHI) measured the magnetic polarity of the solar surface in the same region.

The findings revealed that small variations in magnetic polarity can drive the formation of arcs of plasma, even during quiet periods of solar activity. This means that even when the Sun is not experiencing intense eruptions like prominences and solar flares, there is still enough activity to keep the corona hot. These small-scale surface magnetic fields provide a constant simmer of activity that maintains the high temperature of the corona.

The Solar Orbiter has recently made another close approach to the Sun and obtained even more data, which is expected to uncover further secrets about our star. With its dynamic orbit, occasionally taking it closer to the Sun than Mercury, the Solar Orbiter is revolutionizing our understanding of the Sun and its dynamics.

This groundbreaking research sheds light on the mysterious heating mechanism of the Sun’s corona and highlights the intricate relationship between magnetic fields and plasma dynamics. Further studies and observations from the Solar Orbiter will continue to deepen our understanding of the Sun and its impact on our solar system.

Tham khảo:
– Chitta, L. P., et al. “Fleeting small-scale surface magnetic fields build the quiet-Sun corona.” The Astrophysical Journal Letters 956.1 (2023): L1.

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Một sao chổi băng khổng lồ đang đến gần Trái đất

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Sao biển vương miện gai vị thành niên: Những kẻ săn mồi kiên cường trong điều kiện khí hậu thay đổi

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Hiểu cookie và quyền riêng tư trực tuyến của bạn

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Một sao chổi băng khổng lồ đang đến gần Trái đất

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Sao biển vương miện gai vị thành niên: Những kẻ săn mồi kiên cường trong điều kiện khí hậu thay đổi

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Hiểu cookie và quyền riêng tư trực tuyến của bạn

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học vui mừng về những khám phá mới từ sứ mệnh OSIRIS-REx của NASA

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments