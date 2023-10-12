Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Mô phỏng du hành thời gian giả thuyết giải quyết các vấn đề thực nghiệm, các chương trình nghiên cứu

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Mười 12, 2023
Mô phỏng du hành thời gian giả thuyết giải quyết các vấn đề thực nghiệm, các chương trình nghiên cứu

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have developed a simulation that demonstrates how manipulating entanglement, a feature of quantum theory, can solve problems that seem impossible using standard physics. The study, published in Physical Review Letters, explores the controversial topic of whether particles can travel backwards in time and connects it to quantum metrology.

Quantum entanglement is a phenomenon where particles that are close to each other can remain connected even when separated. This is the foundation of quantum computing, where connected particles perform complex computations that classical computers cannot handle. In the simulation, an experimentalist entangles two particles, with one particle being used in an experiment. Upon gaining new information, the experimentalist manipulates the second particle to alter the first particle’s past state, changing the outcome of the experiment.

Lead author David Arvidsson-Shukur explains the simulation using the analogy of sending a gift to someone based on their wish list. In a chronology-respecting scenario, it is impossible to know in advance what gift to send. However, if the sender receives the wish list after sending the gift, the simulation shows how retroactively changing the previous action can ensure the desired outcome.

To address the high chance of failure in the simulation, the researchers propose sending a large number of entangled photons and using a filter to ensure that only the correct ones reach the camera. Co-author Aidan McConnell compares this to sending multiple gifts and then informing the recipient which deliveries to discard based on the desired outcome.

The simulation’s connection to quantum metrology is significant for technological applications. By retroactively changing the original photons, researchers can optimize the preparation of photons in experiments, even after they have reached the sample.

While the simulation has a 75% chance of failure, the researchers highlight that the need for a filter is reassuring. It suggests that the simulation does not work consistently, aligning with the principles of relativity and other theories that form our current understanding of the universe.

Overall, this study demonstrates the potential of simulating time travel scenarios to solve experimental problems and improve outcomes in quantum experiments.

Nguồn:
– Thư Đánh Giá Vật Lý (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.150202

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Cư dân ở phía tây nam British Columbia có cơ hội ngắm nhật thực lý tưởng

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Cư dân Tây Nam BC có vị trí quan sát nhật thực hàng đầu

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt tay vào sứ mệnh tiếp cận tiểu hành tinh được phủ kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Cư dân ở phía tây nam British Columbia có cơ hội ngắm nhật thực lý tưởng

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Cư dân Tây Nam BC có vị trí quan sát nhật thực hàng đầu

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt tay vào sứ mệnh tiếp cận tiểu hành tinh được phủ kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Nhiệm vụ Chandrayaan-4: Khám phá Nam Cực Mặt Trăng

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments