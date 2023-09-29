Cuộc sống thành thị

Khoa học

Khả năng tự phục hồi của kim cương tổng hợp được phát hiện ở nhiệt độ phòng

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 29, 2023
A recent study published in the journal Nature Materials reveals that a team of chemists, materials scientists, and aeronautical engineers at Beihang University discovered evidence of self-healing in synthetic diamonds at room temperature. The researchers created samples of microwire diamonds, induced cracks in them, and observed the healing process using an electron microscope.

In the past, scientists have focused on finding ways to make lab-grown diamonds less prone to cracking. However, the use of diamonds in various applications has been limited due to their susceptibility to damage. Previous research has shown that diamonds with a hierarchical internal structure are less likely to crack, but not to the extent that they can be widely used.

More recent studies have found that nanotwinned diamond composites (ntDC) exhibit some degree of self-healing. However, these observations were made under high-pressure and high-temperature conditions. The research team aimed to investigate whether similar self-healing properties could be achieved at normal pressure and room temperature.

To explore this possibility, the team created ntDC nanotwinned samples using compressed onion carbon at high temperatures. They then conducted fracture tests using DSC and ntDC nanobeams, creating cracks in the samples. The researchers observed the healing process using a scanning electron microscope and conducted multiple tests to ensure the reliability of their results.

The team successfully observed self-healing in the ntDC samples. The healed samples exhibited a tensile strength of 34%. Upon studying the samples, the researchers identified the presence of sp2 and sp3-hybridized carbon atoms on opposite sides of the cracks, which they referred to as osteoblasts. These atoms bonded with each other, facilitating the healing process. The team further conducted simulations, which confirmed that such interactions triggered C-C re-bonding across the gaps, leading to self-healing.

This groundbreaking discovery brings us closer to developing more durable synthetic diamonds that can be utilized in a wider range of applications. The findings open up new possibilities for the use of diamonds in industries such as electronics, aerospace, and medicine.

Nguồn:
– Keliang Qiu et al, Self-healing of fractured diamond, Nature Materials (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41563-023-01656-4
– Fractured diamond can heal itself at room temperature, Nature Materials (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41563-023-01665-3

