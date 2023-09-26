Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Nhà nhiếp ảnh thiên văn ghi lại khung cảnh tuyệt đẹp của Siêu trăng xanh hiếm có trên Bồ Đào Nha

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 26, 2023
Nhà nhiếp ảnh thiên văn ghi lại khung cảnh tuyệt đẹp của Siêu trăng xanh hiếm có trên Bồ Đào Nha

Professional photographer Miguel Claro recently captured a breathtaking image of the Super Blue Moon on August 30, 2023, as it rose over Monsaraz castle at the Dark Sky Alqueva reserve in Portugal. Claro, known for his astrophotography, is a member of The World at Night and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve.

Contrary to its name, the Blue Moon is not actually blue. It is defined as the second full moon in a month or the third of four full moons in a single season. On the other hand, a Supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s perigee, making it appear slightly larger and brighter than usual.

The Super Blue Moon of August 30th was a rare event that won’t occur again for several decades. According to NASA, the next Super Blue Moon will be in 2037.

For those interested in observing the moon, there are guides available for the best deals on binoculars and telescopes. Additionally, there are recommended cameras and lenses for astrophotography to help capture your own celestial images.

Miguel Claro’s work can be found on his website and his Instagram account, showcasing his spectacular images of the night sky.

If you have your own photos of the moon that you would like to share with Space.com’s readers, you can submit them along with your comments and location to [email protected].

Nguồn:
– Space.com (source article)

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

NASA hoãn việc khởi động sứ mệnh tiểu hành tinh Psyche để cập nhật cấu hình máy đẩy

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Việc phát hiện hóa thạch rùa biển cổ đại cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về lịch sử tiến hóa

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Hiểu về Cookie và Chính sách Quyền riêng tư

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

NASA hoãn việc khởi động sứ mệnh tiểu hành tinh Psyche để cập nhật cấu hình máy đẩy

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Việc phát hiện hóa thạch rùa biển cổ đại cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về lịch sử tiến hóa

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Hiểu về Cookie và Chính sách Quyền riêng tư

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Lũ sông cổ ở đồng bằng sông Hằng cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về các trận siêu lũ trong tương lai

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments