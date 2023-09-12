Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Đã hết thời gian để ngắm sao chổi Nishimura

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 12, 2023
Đã hết thời gian để ngắm sao chổi Nishimura

Comet Nishimura, officially known as C/2023 P1 Nishimura, is nearing the end of its visibility in the Northern Hemisphere. If you haven’t had the chance to observe this celestial event, now is the time to do so. Soon, it will move closer to the sun and disappear from view for the next 400 years.

In order to catch a glimpse of Comet Nishimura, you’ll need to wake up early, before sunrise. Look to the east-southeast in the hour before dawn and locate the Leo constellation. The comet will be descending along the Lion’s tail this week, but by September 16th, it will rise along with the sun. Using a stargazing app can help you locate the comet and determine if it will be visible enough to spot low on the horizon.

Because the comet will be just eight degrees above the horizon on September 13th, you’ll need an unobstructed view of the horizon to see it. Each morning, it will become lower and lower at the same time until it disappears into the sun’s glare. However, the waning crescent moon leading up to September’s new moon should provide dark skies that will aid in spotting Comet Nishimura.

Discovered by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura of Kakegawa City, Japan, on August 12th, Comet Nishimura has attracted the attention of astrophotographers and skywatchers around the world. These enthusiasts have witnessed the comet lose its tail due to a disconnection event caused by a strong blast of solar wind.

The comet will make its closest approach to the sun, known as perihelion, on September 18th. If it survives the solar radiation, it will loop around the sun and become visible to observers in the Southern Hemisphere. In this scenario, it will be seen in the western sky at sunset until the end of the month.

If you’re interested in exploring more of the night sky or getting a closer look at Comet Nishimura, consider investing in a pair of binoculars or a telescope. There are various options available to help you enhance your stargazing experience or capture stunning astrophotography.

Sources: TheSkyLive.com

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Khả năng của Trái đất trong việc hỗ trợ các xã hội loài người bị đe dọa bởi việc vượt qua ranh giới hành tinh

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Con đường khởi động: Đạt được các cột mốc quan trọng trong Liên minh người lập bản đồ carbon

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Nhà nhiếp ảnh thiên văn lọt vào danh sách rút gọn cho Nhiếp ảnh gia thiên văn của năm

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

WhatsApp từ chối báo cáo về việc giới thiệu quảng cáo, ra mắt tính năng kênh WhatsApp

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Chủ sở hữu ô tô Volvo và Polestar truyền phát nội dung khi đỗ hoặc sạc

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Bose trình làng dòng tai nghe QuietComfort Ultra mới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
TIN TỨC

Bản cập nhật Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 giới thiệu các đặc quyền cây kỹ năng mới Lấy cảm hứng từ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments