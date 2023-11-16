Việc sử dụng khéo léo máy tính Raspberry Pi trong việc bảo mật dữ liệu của Kính viễn vọng NASA

Scientists have successfully safeguarded precious data collected by a NASA telescope by using innovative thinking and a fleet of Raspberry Pi computers. The telescope in question was the Super Pressure Balloon Imaging Telescope (SuperBIT), which was launched on April 16, 2023, from New Zealand’s Wānaka Airport. Raised to an altitude of approximately 33km by a NASA balloon, the telescope spent over a month circumnavigating the globe, capturing observations of celestial objects.

Originally, the plan was for the telescope’s data to be transmitted to the ground using SpaceX’s Starlink constellation and the US Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System (TDRSS). Unfortunately, the Starlink connection failed soon after launch, followed by instability in the TDRSS connection. Concerns regarding communication issues and potential disruptions caused by adverse weather led the team to decide on an early landing on May 25th.

During the landing, the telescope suffered irreparable damage, with debris scattered over a 3km trail. However, remarkably, the SuperBIT’s solid-state drive was recovered in perfect condition. This hardware, combined with the inclusion of Raspberry Pi-powered Data Recovery System (DRS) capsules, played a vital role in ensuring the preservation of the telescope’s data.

Each DRS capsule contained a Raspberry Pi 3B, equipped with 5TB of solid-state storage. Additionally, a parachute, a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver, and an Iridium short-burst data transceiver were included in each capsule. These components allowed the hardware to report its location to the recovery team. The capsules were connected to the main payload via Ethernet, and there was access to 24V DC power.

Originally intended to be released at different intervals when SuperBIT passed over land, the team adapted their plan due to the circumstances. Two DRS capsules were dropped over Argentina’s Santa Cruz Province on May 25th, resulting in both capsules being successfully retrieved without any damage. The data within the capsules proved to be fully intact, providing valuable insights for scientific analysis.

The utilization of Raspberry Pi computers in this context presents a cost-effective solution for ensuring the security of scientific data. The success of this approach highlights the need for further development and improvement in the reliability of hardware. The open-source design and software employed in this project provide opportunities for collaboration and advancement in future balloon missions.

Câu hỏi thường gặp (FAQ):

Q: What is a Raspberry Pi computer?

A: A Raspberry Pi is a small, single-board computer that is popular for its low cost and versatility. It can be used for various purposes, including educational projects, electronics prototyping, and as an embedded system component.

Q: How did the Raspberry Pi computers help secure the telescope data?

A: The Raspberry Pi computers were included in Data Recovery System (DRS) capsules, which were part of the telescope’s payload. These capsules acted as data storage devices, allowing the telescope’s data to be saved and retrieved even if the primary communication systems failed.

Q: Why was the inclusion of Raspberry Pi computers considered innovative?

A: Using Raspberry Pi computers in this context provided a cost-effective solution for data security, as they are affordable and offer reliable performance. The open-source nature of Raspberry Pi technology also promotes collaboration and further development.

Q: How did the Raspberry Pi computers communicate with the recovery team?

A: The Raspberry Pi computers in the DRS capsules were equipped with a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver and an Iridium short-burst data transceiver. These components allowed the hardware to report its location and transmit data to the recovery team.

Q: What lessons were learned from this project?

A: The success of securing SuperBIT’s data using Raspberry Pi computers demonstrated the importance of backup solutions and the need for continuous hardware development. The project recommended future missions to consider this technology to ensure the preservation of scientific data.