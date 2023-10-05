Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Hương vị cơ bản mới: Amoni clorua tạo ra phản ứng từ lưỡi

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Mười 5, 2023
Hương vị cơ bản mới: Amoni clorua tạo ra phản ứng từ lưỡi

Researchers at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences have made a significant discovery in the field of taste perception. Led by neuroscientist Emily Liman, the team has found evidence of a sixth basic taste. In a study published in Nature Communications, they found that the tongue responds to ammonium chloride, a compound found in salt licorice, through the same protein receptor that signals sour taste.

For decades, scientists have recognized that the tongue has a strong response to ammonium chloride, but the specific tongue receptors that detect it were unknown. Liman and her team have previously identified the protein responsible for detecting sour taste, called OTOP1. They discovered that this protein forms a channel for hydrogen ions, which are the key component of acids that the tongue senses as sour. The team wondered if ammonium chloride could somehow trigger this protein.

Through experiments using lab-grown human cells, the researchers introduced the Otop1 gene to produce the OTOP1 receptor protein. They then exposed the cells to acid or ammonium chloride and measured the responses. They found that ammonium chloride is a strong activator of the OTOP1 channel, even better than acids themselves. The compound releases small amounts of ammonia, which raises the pH inside the cell and results in a proton influx through the OTOP1 channel.

This discovery adds ammonium chloride to the list of basic tastes, which currently includes sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami. Understanding the mechanisms behind taste perception is important for food science and could have implications for developing new flavors and improving taste experiences.

Nguồn: Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41637-4)

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Nghiên cứu cho thấy cỏ ăn cắp DNA dẫn đến lợi ích tiến hóa

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Hãy sẵn sàng cho trận mưa sao băng Draconid vào cuối tuần này

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Sứ mệnh SLIM của JAXA chụp ảnh Mặt trăng từ một điểm thuận lợi độc đáo

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Nghiên cứu cho thấy cỏ ăn cắp DNA dẫn đến lợi ích tiến hóa

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Hãy sẵn sàng cho trận mưa sao băng Draconid vào cuối tuần này

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Sứ mệnh SLIM của JAXA chụp ảnh Mặt trăng từ một điểm thuận lợi độc đáo

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Bằng chứng mới cho thấy con người đã đến Bắc Mỹ sớm hơn suy nghĩ trước đây

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments