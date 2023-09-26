Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Các loài tê tê mới được phát hiện nêu bật nhu cầu nghiên cứu cấp thiết

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 26, 2023
Các loài tê tê mới được phát hiện nêu bật nhu cầu nghiên cứu cấp thiết

Scientists have recently discovered a new species of pangolin, bringing the total number of known species to nine. The small, scaly, and highly endangered pangolin is often referred to as the world’s most trafficked mammal. Previously, researchers believed there were four Asian and four African varieties of this elusive creature. However, through the analysis of confiscated scales, a lineage distinct from the eight known species was identified.

The newly discovered pangolin species, tentatively named “Manis mysteria,” likely diverged from the Philippine and Malayan pangolin species around five million years ago. The existence of this new species was only brought to light through samples seized from traffickers. However, the research indicates that the new pangolin species is already under pressure. Analysis revealed a declining population, with low genetic diversity, high levels of inbreeding, and genetic load.

The exact habitat range of the newly discovered pangolin species is still a mystery. Asian pangolins arriving in Hong Kong and Yunnan are believed to primarily originate from Southeast Asia. Due to its close resemblance to its Asian cousins, this new species may have been overlooked in the wild. Additionally, it is possible that it lives in an understudied region or simply that pangolins are challenging to locate.

The discovery of this new pangolin species highlights the urgent need for further research and effective conservation strategies. The illegal poaching and trade of pangolins pose a significant threat to their survival, with more than a million believed to have been poached in the last decade alone. Conservation efforts to protect pangolins are crucial to ensure the survival of these unique and vulnerable creatures.

Nguồn:
– Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (journal)
– Conservationists (organization)

