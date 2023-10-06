Cuộc sống thành thị

Nghiên cứu mới xác nhận dấu chân hóa thạch ở New Mexico đã hơn 20,000 năm tuổi

Tháng Mười 6, 2023
Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery in North America – fossilized footprints that are between 21,000 and 23,000 years old. This finding indicates that humans existed on the continent much earlier than previously believed. The footprints were found embedded in the ground of White Sands National Park in New Mexico.

The initial study about the footprints was published in September 2021, but it faced skepticism from some in the archaeological community. To address this skepticism, researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and other scientists conducted a follow-up study using two new approaches to determine the age of the prints.

In their new study, the scientists used radiocarbon dating on seeds from the Ruppia cirrhosa plant found alongside the footprints. However, since these plants are aquatic and can hold carbon from the water instead of the air, the age estimate could have been inaccurate. To establish more accurate dating, the researchers used radiocarbon dating on conifer pollen, which comes from plants on land and was also found in the same layers as the seeds.

The team isolated 75,000 pollen grains from the same layer and found that their age was statistically identical to the Ruppia cirrhosa seeds. Additionally, they tested quartz grains found in the footprints using optically stimulated luminescence, which produced a minimum age of about 21,500 years. With these multiple lines of evidence supporting the age range of 21,000 to 23,000 years, the researchers assert that their findings are highly reliable.

This discovery adds to the growing collection of fossilized human footprints at White Sands National Park. Over the years, footprints of various individuals, including adults, children, and even a toddler, have been found at the site. These footprints provide insights into the behaviors and movements of ancient humans, including evidence of division of labor and the carrying of children.

The confirmation of the age of these footprints expands our understanding of human history in North America and highlights the importance of continued research and exploration in unlocking the mysteries of our past.

