Khoa học

Glycine: Vật liệu đầy hứa hẹn cho thiết bị cơ điện tương thích sinh học

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 11, 2023
The piezoelectric effect, an important property in generating electrical charges via mechanical stress, has been found to be more efficient in glycine than in regular crystals, according to a recent study. Researchers were able to enhance the piezoelectric response of glycine through a mechanical polishing modification of this amino acid.

Scientists believe that this advancement in the piezoelectric response of glycine is crucial for the development of small biocompatible electromechanical equipment. Creating micro and nanoscale electrical devices that are compatible with the human body is a significant breakthrough in high-tech medicine.

Studies have shown that cell-targeted electrical stimulation can accelerate wound healing. Additionally, integrating electrical elements into different implants improves their manageability. Manufacturers currently use polymers and biocomposites similar to human tissue during the development of such electronics. However, the materials that closely resemble human biology are those made of compounds predominantly found in the human body.

Glycine, for instance, is a basic amino acid that acts as a neurotransmitter in the central nervous system and is present in many proteins. When glycine is in a solid state, it forms crystals with various internal structures. Some crystalline solids exhibit the piezoelectric effect. Charged particles are capable of movement at higher temperatures, a phenomenon known as ferroelectricity. This property is particularly advantageous in the development of biocompatible electromechanical equipment.

The research findings suggest that glycine has great potential in the field of biomedical engineering. By harnessing the enhanced piezoelectric response of this amino acid, scientists can further improve the functionality and biocompatibility of miniaturized electrical devices and implants.

Nguồn:

– Sputnik
– Research study referenced in the article

