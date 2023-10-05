Cuộc sống thành thị

Khoa học

Hóa thạch nhện cửa sập khổng lồ cổ đại được phát hiện ở Australia

Scientists have uncovered a fossilized giant trapdoor spider in New South Wales, Australia, marking only the fourth specimen of its kind found in the country. The spider, named “Megamonodontium mccluskyi,” lived in the Miocene period around 11 to 16 million years ago, and would have roamed and hunted in the surrounding rainforest area. The discovery of the spider fossil sheds light on the evolutionary history and extinction of spiders in Australia.

The fossilized spider was found among other Miocene fossils that had been unearthed in the area. The well-preserved nature of the fossils allowed scientists to study minute details of the spider’s body structures, revealing similarities to the modern Monodontium, or trapdoor spider. However, the ancient spider was approximately five times larger than its modern-day relatives.

The discovery of the ancient spider also provides insights into Australia’s past climate. The fact that the spider fossil was found in a layer of rainforest sediment indicates that the region was once much wetter than it is today. This information could help scientists understand how a warming climate has affected the country’s fauna in the past and potentially in the future.

This particular spider species, belonging to the family Barychelidae, is the first fossil of its kind to be found worldwide. The rarity of fossilized trapdoor spiders may be due to their habit of spending most of their time inside burrows, which are not conducive to fossilization.

The findings of this discovery were published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Nguồn:

Matthew R McCurry, Michael Frese, Robert Raven (Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society)

Robert Raven (Queensland Museum)

