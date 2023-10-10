Các nghiên cứu về tia gamma tiết lộ các xung là máy gia tốc hạt

Gamma-ray studies have shed new light on the intriguing nature of isolated, powerful pulsars. These studies have shown that pulsars can serve as exceptional particle accelerators and even manufacturers of antimatter. However, many questions remain unanswered about the associated acceleration and radiation processes, as well as the specific sites where these processes take place.

One key discovery in this field comes from the High Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S.) observatory in Namibia. Scientists using H.E.S.S.’s Cherenkov telescopes have detected the highest energy gamma rays ever observed from a pulsar. These gamma rays had an astonishing energy of 20 tera-electronvolts, which is roughly ten trillion times greater than that of visible light. The detection of such high-energy gamma rays presents a challenge to current theories about their generation.

The source of these gamma rays is the Vela pulsar, which is known as the brightest pulsar in the radio band of the electromagnetic spectrum and the most prominent source of cosmic gamma rays in the giga-electronvolts (GeV) range. Located in the constellation Vela, this pulsar’s radiation is about 200 times more energetic than any previously detected radiation from the same object. The observed emission patterns align with those seen in the GeV range, implying that particles may need to travel beyond the magnetosphere to reach such high energies.

Arache Djannati-Atai, the leader of the research conducted at the Astroparticle & Cosmology (A.P.C.) laboratory in France, said, “This result challenges our previous knowledge of pulsars and requires a rethinking of how these natural accelerators work.” The conventional explanation of particle acceleration along magnetic field lines within the magnetosphere or just outside of it does not adequately explain the observed phenomena.

The researchers speculate that the acceleration of particles in the pulsar may occur through a process called magnetic reconnection beyond the light cylinder. However, this scenario also faces difficulties in explaining the extreme radiation produced. Regardless of the exact mechanism, the discovery of the Vela pulsar’s high-energy gamma rays paves the way for further observations of pulsars in the tens of teraelectronvolt range. This will provide valuable insights into the extreme acceleration processes occurring in highly magnetized astrophysical objects.

In summary, gamma-ray studies have demonstrated that pulsars can act as particle accelerators and producers of antimatter. The discovery of high-energy gamma rays from the Vela pulsar challenges existing theories and calls for a reevaluation of our understanding of these natural accelerators. Continued research in this field will undoubtedly enhance our knowledge of the extreme phenomena occurring in pulsars and other highly magnetized astronomical objects.

Source: The H.E.S.S. Collaboration et al., Zanin, R., Kerr, M., et al. “Discovery of a radiation component from the Vela pulsar reaching 20 teraelectronvolts.” Nat Astron (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-023-02052-3