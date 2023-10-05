Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Đã phát hiện phương pháp mới để sản xuất urê tiết kiệm năng lượng

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 5, 2023
Đã phát hiện phương pháp mới để sản xuất urê tiết kiệm năng lượng

Researchers from Queensland University of Technology have made a breakthrough in the production of urea, a nitrogen fertilizer widely used in agriculture and a key raw material for various industries. Traditionally, urea is synthesized from ammonia and carbon dioxide using the energy-intensive Haber-Bosch process.

The team has developed a novel method that utilizes a graphene-based catalyst in a chemical reaction between nitrogen and carbon monoxide. What sets this method apart is that it can be carried out at room temperature and atmospheric pressure, significantly reducing energy inputs compared to conventional synthesis methods.

Dr Junxian Liu, the lead author of the study, states that this approach shows great promise in advancing urea production. While the research is still in the theoretical stage, the scientists have identified a catalyst that could pave the way for sustainable and energy-efficient urea synthesis. They are planning to collaborate with other research groups to further develop and eventually apply this new technology.

Urea is not only an essential ingredient in nitrogen fertilizers, but it is also used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and plastics. Currently, the production of urea using the Haber-Bosch process consumes about 2% of global energy annually. Finding alternative, more sustainable methods for urea synthesis is crucial for reducing energy consumption and minimizing the environmental impact of production processes.

This discovery of a graphene-based catalyst that enables urea synthesis at room temperature and with lower energy requirements could have significant implications for various industries. The use of such a catalyst could potentially revolutionize urea production, making it more environmentally friendly and economically viable.

nguồn:
– Junxian Liu, Sean C. Smith, Yuantong Gu, Liangzhi Kou. C─N Coupling Enabled by N─N Bond Breaking for Electrochemical Urea Production. Advanced Functional Materials. DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202305894

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Hãy sẵn sàng cho trận mưa sao băng Draconid vào cuối tuần này

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Sứ mệnh SLIM của JAXA chụp ảnh Mặt trăng từ một điểm thuận lợi độc đáo

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Bằng chứng mới cho thấy con người đã đến Bắc Mỹ sớm hơn suy nghĩ trước đây

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Hãy sẵn sàng cho trận mưa sao băng Draconid vào cuối tuần này

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Sứ mệnh SLIM của JAXA chụp ảnh Mặt trăng từ một điểm thuận lợi độc đáo

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Bằng chứng mới cho thấy con người đã đến Bắc Mỹ sớm hơn suy nghĩ trước đây

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Một loài khủng long “khổng lồ” mới được khai quật ở Tây Ban Nha

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments