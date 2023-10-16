Cuộc sống thành thị

Khoa học

Nhật thực hình khuyên khiến người xem ở châu Mỹ kinh ngạc

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 16, 2023
Nhật thực hình khuyên khiến người xem ở châu Mỹ kinh ngạc

Thousands of observers throughout the Americas were captivated by the extraordinary sight of an annular solar eclipse on Saturday. This rare celestial event occurs when the moon passes directly in front of the sun, resulting in a temporary “ring of fire” in the sky. Oscar Lopez, a 26-year-old tourist from Mexico City, expressed his awe, stating, “It’s one of those things you can’t miss. It’s amazing. We’re really lucky as human beings to be able to experience these things.”

In similar news, a group of nine scientists and philosophers have introduced a groundbreaking proposal for a new law of nature, building upon Charles Darwin’s evolutionary theory. In his 1859 book “On the Origin of Species,” Darwin presented the concept of biological evolution, whereby species develop and adapt over time through the acquisition of advantageous traits for survival and reproduction. The scientists now suggest that this process goes far beyond biology and extends to various other levels, such as atoms, minerals, planetary atmospheres, planets, and stars.

This revolutionary idea encompasses a broader phenomenon pervasive throughout the natural world and opens up intriguing avenues for exploration. By recognizing the interconnectedness and interplay of evolution across multiple scales, researchers anticipate gaining deeper insights into the underlying mechanisms governing the development and transformation of complex systems.

By Gabriel Botha

