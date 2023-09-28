Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Nhẫn Sao Thổ: Sự sáng tạo trẻ trung và năng động

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 28, 2023
Nhẫn Sao Thổ: Sự sáng tạo trẻ trung và năng động

Researchers have completed a simulation that provides support for the theory that Saturn’s iconic rings came into existence hundreds of millions of years ago, rather than billions. The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal, presents the idea that the rings were formed in the recent past through the collision of two icy moons. This simulation offers a glimpse into a potentially chaotic event, where solid bodies transform into a swirling, fluid disc of debris surrounding the gas giant.

Scientists once believed that Saturn’s rings were billions of years old, but evidence from the Cassini spacecraft contradicted this idea. The rings appeared too shiny and clean to have endured for such a long period, suggesting that they formed more recently. By understanding the origin of Saturn’s rings, scientists can gain insight into the formation of other planets and moons.

The simulation conducted by Dr. Jacob Kegerreis and his colleagues from NASA’s Ames Research Center tested the hypothesis that the rings were created by the collision of two moons. The team found that the impact between the moons would have produced an abundance of frozen debris that crossed the boundary known as the Roche limit. This debris could then accumulate and form the rings as we see them today. Additionally, the leftover shards may have collided with other satellites, contributing to the creation of new moons.

This research has implications for the study of Saturn’s moons as well. If the rings are younger than previously believed, it could impact the potential habitability of some of the moons. Scientists have speculated that some of Saturn’s moons may have subsurface oceans that could support life. However, if these moons are indeed younger, the chances of life existing there may be reduced.

While this study does not provide a definitive answer to the origins of Saturn’s rings, it highlights their dynamic and ever-changing nature. Instead of being static decorations, the rings are ephemeral structures that continually evolve. Understanding the formation of Saturn’s rings allows scientists to appreciate the dramatic processes that shape our solar system.

Nguồn:
– Tạp chí Vật lý thiên văn
– Trung tâm nghiên cứu Ames của NASA

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Ấn Độ đạt điểm mốc trong hành trình đến trung tâm hệ mặt trời

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Sứ mệnh Aditya-L1 của Ấn Độ đạt quỹ đạo ổn định quanh Mặt trời

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Đột phá đột phá về phát hiện neutrino dựa trên nước ở Ontario

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Ấn Độ đạt điểm mốc trong hành trình đến trung tâm hệ mặt trời

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Sứ mệnh Aditya-L1 của Ấn Độ đạt quỹ đạo ổn định quanh Mặt trời

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Đột phá đột phá về phát hiện neutrino dựa trên nước ở Ontario

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Những khác biệt đáng ngạc nhiên ở các thiên hà ban đầu được kính viễn vọng không gian James Webb tiết lộ

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments