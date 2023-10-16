Cuộc sống thành thị

Nhật thực hình khuyên nhìn từ không gian bằng vệ tinh quan sát trái đất

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 16, 2023
An annular eclipse that occurred on October 14, provided a spectacular celestial phenomenon as the moon blocked the center of the sun, resulting in a fiery ring of light around its edges. The eclipse was observed by earth-observation satellites operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), including GOES-East and GOES-West.

Although the annular eclipse appeared as a golden ring from the ground, the images captured by the NOAA satellites revealed a darker and more ominous shadow sweeping over the Earth’s surface. This shadow was created by the moon passing in front of the sun along the path of the eclipse.

The annular eclipse began in Oregon before moving across several states in the United States, then crossing the Gulf of Mexico into Mexico, Central America, and finishing over the Atlantic Ocean. The satellites captured time-lapse footage showing the moon’s shadow passing diagonally across the Earth from top left to bottom right.

The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University also posted images from the GOES-West satellite, which had a different perspective of the eclipse. These images showed the moon’s shadow moving from the western U.S. to South America.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon is farther from the Earth’s surface, resulting in its smaller size compared to the sun. As a result, the moon does not completely block the sun, creating the stunning “ring of fire” effect.

This annular eclipse served as a captivating warm-up for the total solar eclipse that will be visible in the U.S. on April 8, 2024. During the upcoming total eclipse, the moon will fully obscure the sun, and the path of totality will stretch from Mexico through the U.S. Northeast and into Canada.

Nguồn:
– Cơ quan Khí quyển và Đại dương Quốc gia (NOAA)
– Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University

Gabriel Botha

