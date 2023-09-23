Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Tiểu hành tinh Bennu có khả năng tấn công Trái đất sau 150 năm nữa

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 23, 2023
Tiểu hành tinh Bennu có khả năng tấn công Trái đất sau 150 năm nữa

A space rock known as asteroid Bennu, the target of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, has the potential to collide with Earth in a little over 150 years, according to a recent study by NASA scientists. However, the chances of impact are small, at only 0.037%.

The OSIRIS-REx mission is an endeavor to collect samples from Bennu, a near-Earth asteroid, in order to gain a better understanding of its composition and the origin of the solar system. The unmanned, solar-powered spacecraft, approximately the size of a household toolshed, has traveled 4.4 billion miles over the course of seven years to reach Bennu.

On Sunday morning, the spacecraft is set to return to Earth and drop off an estimated half-pound of rocks from the asteroid. The landing will be livestreamed by NASA, and the samples collected will be sent to a laboratory in Houston for examination.

Bennu, which is classified as a Near-Earth Object (NEO), has had three close encounters with Earth in the past, in 1999, 2005, and 2011. It is expected to pass even closer to Earth than the moon in 2135, and there is a small chance that our planet’s gravitational pull could cause Bennu to collide with Earth on September 24, 2182. However, the likelihood of this happening is only 1 in 2,700.

Bennu, discovered in 1999, is approximately one-third of a mile wide and is covered in boulders. It orbits the sun every 14 months and is rich in carbon, making it a valuable source of information about the formation of the solar system and the origin of life. The asteroid was named after an Egyptian deity associated with the Sun, creation, and rebirth.

While the possibility of Bennu striking Earth may sound alarming, it is important to remember that the chances are extremely slim. NASA’s mission to collect samples from Bennu will provide valuable insights into the history of our solar system and the potential hazards that exist in space.

Nguồn:
- NASA
– Hoa Kỳ ngày nay

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

NASA phát hiện tiểu hành tinh gần Trái đất và hoàn thành sứ mệnh trả mẫu thành công

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Hy vọng giảm dần cho sự hồi sinh của tàu đổ bộ mặt trăng của Ấn Độ

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Người Neanderthal là những người sành hải sản, kết quả nghiên cứu

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

NASA phát hiện tiểu hành tinh gần Trái đất và hoàn thành sứ mệnh trả mẫu thành công

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Hy vọng giảm dần cho sự hồi sinh của tàu đổ bộ mặt trăng của Ấn Độ

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Người Neanderthal là những người sành hải sản, kết quả nghiên cứu

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Công trình kiến ​​trúc cổ nhất thế giới do con người xây dựng được khai quật ở Châu Phi

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments