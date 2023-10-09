Cuộc sống thành thị

Trạm vũ trụ quốc tế trải nghiệm rò rỉ chất làm mát, không gây nguy hiểm cho phi hành đoàn

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Mười 9, 2023
Russian officials have confirmed that a coolant leak occurred on the International Space Station (ISS), but have reassured that there is no risk to the crew or the outpost. The leak originated from an external backup radiator for Russia’s new science lab, named Nauka, while the main thermal control system of the lab continues to function normally.

NASA has also confirmed that the crew of seven on board the ISS is not in danger and that operations are ongoing without disruption. However, engineers are currently investigating the cause of the leak, which follows recent coolant leaks from other Russian spacecraft at the station. Previous leaks were attributed to impacts from tiny meteoroids rather than manufacturing flaws.

The incident resulted in extended stays for some crew members in the past. During a Soyuz crew capsule leak in December, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and his Russian counterparts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, spent a total of 371 days in orbit instead of the usual six months. In response, a replacement capsule was sent to the station for their return journey.

The International Space Station, a symbol of post-Cold War international cooperation, continues to operate as one of the last remaining areas of collaboration between Russia and the West. Despite tensions arising from Moscow’s military actions in Ukraine, NASA and its partners are committed to operating the ISS until 2030.

The current residents of the ISS include NASA’s astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara, the European Space Agency’s Andreas Mogensen, Russian cosmonauts Konstantin Borisov, Oleg Kononenko, and Nikolai Chub, and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa.

Định nghĩa:

– Coolant: A substance used to remove or transfer heat to prevent overheating in a system or device.

– Radiator: A device used to transfer heat from one medium to another, typically used to cool a system.

– Meteoroids: Small solid objects that enter Earth’s atmosphere from space.

Sources: Roscosmos, NASA

