Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Hãy sẵn sàng cho nhật thực hình khuyên một phần ở Bắc Mỹ

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Mười 11, 2023
Hãy sẵn sàng cho nhật thực hình khuyên một phần ở Bắc Mỹ

Ontarians will experience a partial annular eclipse on Oct. 14, lasting approximately two hours. During this phenomenon, the moon will be closer to the sun, making it appear smaller and creating a “ring of fire” in the sky. While a total eclipse completely covers the sun, a partial annular eclipse only partially covers it.

The darkest skies during the eclipse will be seen on the west coast of the U.S., starting from the Pacific Ocean. Vancouver will witness about 79 percent of the sun covered by the moon’s shadow. In Toronto, around 27 percent of the sun will be covered, with the peak coverage occurring at approximately 1 p.m.

Eclipses can have an impact on the environment and atmosphere. Pierre Langlois, the manager for the Canadian Space Agency’s Space Astronomy and Planetary Exploration Missions, explains that a passing eclipse creates a mini-night, causing wildlife to wake up as they perceive it to be nighttime.

Many people have shown increased interest in amateur astronomy, leading to a surge in the sale of eclipse-viewing sunglasses and other certified viewing equipment. However, it is important to note that looking directly at the sun during an annular eclipse is not safe. Regular sunglasses will not provide sufficient protection, and viewing the sun without proper equipment can cause severe eye injury.

If you do not have certified viewing equipment, building your own projector is a safe way to experience the eclipse. Remember to never look directly at the sun without proper protection.

The next eclipse, a total eclipse, is set to occur on April 8, 2024. It will pass through Mexico, the U.S., and eastern Canada.

Nguồn:
– Dunlap Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of Toronto
– Cơ quan Vũ trụ Canada
- NASA

Định nghĩa:
– Partial Annular Eclipse: When the moon is closer to the sun, making it appear smaller and creating a “ring of fire” in the sky.
– Total Eclipse: When the moon completely covers the sun.
– Eclipse-viewing sunglasses: Special-purpose sunglasses designed to protect eyes during solar eclipses.

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Cuộc sống sau không gian: Điều chỉnh theo trọng lực và phá kỷ lục

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt tay vào sứ mệnh nghiên cứu tiểu hành tinh kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Tác động của nhật thực đến điều kiện thời tiết

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Cuộc sống sau không gian: Điều chỉnh theo trọng lực và phá kỷ lục

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt tay vào sứ mệnh nghiên cứu tiểu hành tinh kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tác động của nhật thực đến điều kiện thời tiết

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt đầu hành trình tới tiểu hành tinh kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments