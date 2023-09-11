Cuộc sống thành thị

Tiến hóa thực vật: Một quá trình dần dần với các giai đoạn đổi mới

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
A recent study published in the journal Nature Plants has challenged the long-held belief that plants evolved with a sudden burst of change early in their history, similar to animals. The study reveals that plant evolution consists of long periods of gradual changes punctuated by brief bursts of large-scale innovations, particularly in response to environmental challenges.

Co-lead author, Professor Philip Donoghue from the University of Bristol, explained that plants share a common ancestor that originated in the sea over a billion years ago. The researchers wanted to test whether plant evolution followed a slow and continual process or if it had a rapid burst of change. Surprisingly, the study found that plant evolution was a mixture of both, with long periods of gradual change interrupted by short bursts of innovation. These bursts of innovation allowed plants to overcome the challenges of living on dry land.

To test their theory, the scientists analyzed the similarities and differences of 248 groups of plants, ranging from single-celled pond scum to land plants such as mosses, ferns, pines, conifers, and flowering plants. They also examined 160 extinct plant groups known only from the fossil record.

The researchers found that changes in plant anatomical design occurred alongside events in which the entire cellular genetic makeup was doubled. Additionally, the major pulses of plant anatomical evolution were associated with the challenge of living and reproducing in increasingly dry environments as plants transitioned from sea to land.

The study not only provides new insights into how plants evolved over the past billion years, but it also suggests that the pattern of episodic bursts of innovation is a general blueprint for complex multicellular life, seen in animals and fungi as well.

Overall, this research offers a revised understanding of plant evolution, showing that it is a gradual process with intermittent periods of large-scale innovation in response to environmental challenges.

Tham khảo:
“Evolution of phenotypic disparity in the plant kingdom” by James W. Clark, Alexander J. Hetherington, Jennifer L. Morris, Silvia Pressel, Jeffrey G. Duckett, Mark N. Puttick, Harald Schneider, Paul Kenrick, Charles H. Wellman and Philip C. J. Donoghue, 4 September 2023, Nature Plants.
DOI: 10.1038 / s41477-023-01513-x

