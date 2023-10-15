Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Protein huỳnh quang phụ thuộc pH đảo ngược: Một công cụ để hiển thị thời gian thực của động lực học proton bề mặt

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 15, 2023
Protein huỳnh quang phụ thuộc pH đảo ngược: Một công cụ để hiển thị thời gian thực của động lực học proton bề mặt

Reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins are a unique type of fluorescent protein in which the protonation state of the chromophore depends inversely on pH. This means that at high pH, the chromophore is protonated, while at low pH, it is deprotonated. This reverse pH dependence is maintained even when the proteins are immobilized at the interface between solution and metal. However, their responses to the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) at the interface are not reversed.

In a study, researchers used this unique aspect of reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins to perform scanning-less, real-time visualization of interfacial proton dynamics during HER. They used a red fluorescence protein called dKeima, which exhibits reverse pH dependency. By using dKeima, the researchers were able to discriminate the HER-driven deprotonation effect from the solution pH effect.

The researchers found that the proton depletion pattern depended on the electrode configuration in composite structures with a catalyst. They also observed propagations of optical signals, which seemed to reflect long-range proton hopping confined to the metal-solution interface. This suggests that reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins can be used as a tool for spatiotemporal analysis of interfacial proton dynamics.

This research is expected to contribute to a better understanding of the HER process and ultimately to the safe and efficient production of molecular hydrogen.

Source: No specific source was provided.

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

NASA chụp được hình ảnh tàn dư của vụ nổ sao

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Tương lai của cuộc sống ngoài Trái đất: Thiết kế môi trường sống thoải mái và hạnh phúc

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Tinh thể thạch anh được phát hiện trong bầu khí quyển của ngoại hành tinh

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

NASA chụp được hình ảnh tàn dư của vụ nổ sao

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tương lai của cuộc sống ngoài Trái đất: Thiết kế môi trường sống thoải mái và hạnh phúc

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tinh thể thạch anh được phát hiện trong bầu khí quyển của ngoại hành tinh

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Bão mặt trời đe dọa Trái đất khi vụ phóng khối lượng lớn vành nhật hoa đến gần

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments