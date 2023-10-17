Cuộc sống thành thị

Khoa học

Bộ máy bên trong của tế bào: Cách chúng phản ứng với stress nhiệt

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 17, 2023
Scientists at the University of Chicago have used advanced imaging techniques to gain insight into how cells respond to heat stress. The research team, led by Asif Ali and David Pincus, focused on the heat shock response, a biological adaptation mechanism found in both single-celled yeast and humans. The team utilized a new imaging technique called lattice light sheet 4D imaging, which creates fully dimensional images of components within living cells.

The study, published in Nature Cell Biology, revealed that in response to heat shock, cells employ a protective mechanism for their orphan ribosomal proteins. These proteins, which are essential for growth, are highly vulnerable to aggregation when normal cell processing shuts down. The team discovered that the cells preserve these proteins within liquid-like condensates. Once the heat shock subsides, molecular chaperone proteins help disperse these condensates, facilitating the integration of the orphaned proteins into functional mature ribosomes.

The study also demonstrated that cells unable to maintain the liquid state of the condensates have delayed recovery, falling behind by ten generations as they struggle to reproduce the lost proteins. This research provides valuable insights into the fundamental mechanisms of cellular adaptation and may have implications for understanding and treating human diseases linked to misfolded or aggregated proteins, such as cancer and neurodegenerative disorders.

The innovative imaging techniques used in this study have allowed researchers to visualize orphaned ribosomal proteins in cells in real time, providing a new understanding of cellular processes that were previously invisible. This research marks a significant step forward in the field of cell biology and highlights the importance of adaptation in cellular survival.

Nguồn:
– Nature Cell Biology Journal, October 16, 2023

