ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 11, 2023
Các nhà nghiên cứu sử dụng huỳnh quang diệp lục do mặt trời tạo ra (SIF) để đo áp lực ôzôn trong đậu nành

A team of researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the USDA Agricultural Research Service has utilized solar-induced chlorophyll fluorescence (SIF) measurements to measure the effects of elevated ozone (O3) on soybean plants. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Botany, is the first to apply SIF to measure ozone stress on soybeans in the field.

SIF is a noninvasive method that detects stresses on plants by measuring the fluorescence emitted by plants due to unused energy from photosynthesis. The researchers found that increased O3 levels resulted in a decrease in SIF, indicating plant stress. The study was conducted at the SoyFACE facility, which provides a testbed for studying the effects of ozone pollution in the field.

Ozone is a damaging air pollutant that poses a significant cost to farmers. By using SIF, researchers can quickly and safely assess the impact of ozone on soybean plants. The team used a portable spectroscopic system placed above the plant canopy to measure SIF in both control and elevated O3 plots.

In addition to measuring SIF, the researchers also analyzed other processes associated with photosynthesis, such as electron transport and leaf-gas exchange. The findings confirmed that a decrease in SIF is a sign of stress. SIF, combined with measures of plant size, can provide farmers with a good estimate of crop yield.

One of the advantages of SIF is its scalability. The researchers hope to use SIF to track photosynthesis in regions around the world from a satellite orbiting the Earth. This method could provide valuable insights into the dynamics of photosynthesis on a global scale.

Understanding the mechanistic relationship between SIF and photosynthesis is crucial for using this method to estimate and monitor photosynthesis on a regional or global level. The experiments conducted at SoyFACE have contributed to building this understanding.

Overall, SIF measurements offer a valuable tool for evaluating the impact of atmospheric pollutants on crops. By utilizing SIF, researchers can gain insights into how elevated ozone levels affect soybean plants, providing necessary information for sustaining the world’s food supply in the face of climate change.

nguồn:
Genghong Wu et al, Solar-induced chlorophyll fluorescence captures the effects of elevated ozone on canopy structure and acceleration of senescence in soybean, Journal of Experimental Botany (2023). DOI: 10.1093/jxb/erad356
Đại học Illinois tại Urbana-Champaign

By Gabriel Botha

