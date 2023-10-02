Cuộc sống thành thị

Các nhà nghiên cứu khám phá thú lông nhím có thể kêu trong mùa sinh sản

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 2, 2023
Researchers have recently uncovered evidence that echidnas, the spiky critters native to Australia, are capable of vocalizing. Previous debates among scientists have questioned whether echidnas, which eat termites and lay eggs, possess the ability to make sounds. However, a team from Curtin University in Australia, along with colleagues from the UK, captured recordings of wild short-beaked echidnas in Dryandra National Park, Western Australia. The recordings revealed that echidnas cooed, grunted, wheezed, and exhaled during the breeding season, either when solo or in the presence of another echidna.

According to Christine Cooper, a vertebrate ecophysiologist from Curtin University, careful analysis of the recorded sounds confirmed that echidnas are indeed capable of vocalizing, aligning them with other mammals that use acoustic communication. Acoustic communication, which involves the use of sounds to attract mates, defend or attack, exchange information, or communicate with other animals, is common among many terrestrial vertebrates. It is known to have evolved independently in various animal groups, including mammals, birds, geckos, crocodilians, and frogs.

The discovery of echidnas vocalizing during breeding season provides valuable insights into the evolution of animal sounds. It suggests that the common ancestor of monotremes, such as echidnas and platypus, also had the ability to vocalize. Monotremes are egg-laying mammals that diverged from other mammals millions of years ago. The findings further support the idea that acoustic communication using sound likely developed 100 to 200 million years ago.

While the exact purpose and meaning of echidnas’ vocalizations remain unknown, researchers believe that they are primarily associated with reproductive activities. The study sheds light on the behavior of these unique Aussie creatures and highlights that there is still much to learn about echidnas and their complex vocalizations.

Source: Journal of Zoology

By Gabriel Botha

