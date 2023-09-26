Các bộ cộng hưởng quang học dựa trên chip có mức tổn thất tia cực tím thấp kỷ lục được các nhà nghiên cứu phát triển

Researchers from Yale University have successfully created chip-based photonic resonators that operate in the ultraviolet (UV) and visible regions of the spectrum, achieving a record low UV light loss. These resonators pave the way for the development of miniature chip-based devices for applications such as spectroscopic sensing, underwater communication, and quantum information processing.

UV photonics is a relatively unexplored field compared to telecom photonics and visible photonics. However, UV wavelengths are crucial for accessing certain atomic transitions in atom/ion-based quantum computing and exciting specific fluorescent molecules for biochemical sensing.

The researchers developed alumina-based optical microresonators with unprecedented low UV loss by combining the right material with optimized design and fabrication techniques. The microresonators were made from high-quality alumina thin films prepared using a highly scalable atomic layer deposition (ALD) process. Alumina’s large bandgap of approximately 8eV makes it transparent to UV photons.

To achieve further light confinement while minimizing scattering loss, the researchers etched the alumina to create rib waveguides. They determined the optimal etch depth through simulations. Furthermore, the team created ring resonators with a 400-micron radius, achieving radiation loss suppression of less than 0.06 dB/cm at 488.5 nm and less than 0.001 dB/cm at 390 nm—a record high quality (Q) factor of 1.5 × 106 at 390 nm and 1.9 × 106 at 488.5 nm.

The researchers believe that UV photonics offers advantages in communication due to its larger bandwidth and in conditions where other wavelengths get absorbed, such as underwater environments. The CMOS-compatible atomic layer deposition process used for alumina fabrication also paves the way for CMOS integration with amorphous alumina-based photonics.

Future research aims to develop alumina-based ring resonators that can be tuned to different wavelengths for precise wavelength control and to create modulators by using two resonators that interfere with each other. The researchers also plan to develop a photonic integrated circuit (PIC)-integrated UV light source to establish a complete PIC-based UV system.

