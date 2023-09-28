Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Kiểm soát ma sát trên bề mặt graphene bằng điện trường

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 28, 2023
Kiểm soát ma sát trên bề mặt graphene bằng điện trường

A research team from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the University of California has discovered a new method to dynamically tune and control friction on a graphene surface using external electric fields. Friction plays a crucial role in various systems, including the behavior of sliding contacts, material wear, and fluid flow across surfaces. The ability to actively control friction is becoming increasingly important as micro- and nanoscale devices gain popularity.

The researchers studied the friction at the nanoscale contact between graphene Field-Effect Transistors (FETs) and an Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) tip. They found that by modulating the doping level of graphene using an external electric field, the friction could be enhanced and tuned. Specifically, when graphene was in contact with semiconducting tips, the friction was sensitive to the charge density in graphene.

One of the most promising methods for controlling friction is through the use of external electric fields. These fields can alter the properties of lubricants, material surfaces, and the interactions between them. The team of researchers believes that 2D materials, such as graphene, are an excellent choice for designing interacting surfaces due to their high mechanical strength, chemical stability, and thermal stability.

Traditionally, surfaces coated with graphene films exhibit very low friction. However, the researchers discovered that by exposing the graphene-coated surface to an electric field under the right conditions, the friction could be “turned on.” The system could then be controlled in this higher friction state before being switched back to a lower friction state, all without applying large electrical biases between the surfaces in contact.

This discovery has the potential to significantly reduce energy consumption in nano- and micro-electromechanical systems and allow for dynamic control of friction. It also mitigates the enhanced wear and corrosion of sliding surfaces when direct bias is applied. The research team believes that their work will pave the way for novel approaches in surface design and contribute to advancements in various fields.

Nguồn:
– Đại học Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- Đài học của California

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Lý thuyết thông tin tích hợp về ý thức có phải là giả khoa học không?

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Máy tính không thiên vị xác định nguyên nhân tuyệt chủng của khủng long

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Cuộc tranh luận về lý thuyết thông tin tích hợp: Đó có phải là giả khoa học?

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Lý thuyết thông tin tích hợp về ý thức có phải là giả khoa học không?

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Máy tính không thiên vị xác định nguyên nhân tuyệt chủng của khủng long

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Cuộc tranh luận về lý thuyết thông tin tích hợp: Đó có phải là giả khoa học?

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Số phận của Trạm vũ trụ quốc tế: Tại sao NASA lại lên kế hoạch phá hủy và đốt cháy nó

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments