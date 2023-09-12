Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Thiết bị quang học giúp loại bỏ mầm bệnh an toàn trên bề mặt

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 12, 2023
Thiết bị quang học giúp loại bỏ mầm bệnh an toàn trên bề mặt

Researchers from Osaka University have developed an optical device using aluminum nitride that can generate deep-ultraviolet (UV) light to effectively eliminate pathogens on surfaces. The device operates using a process called “second harmonic generation,” which combines two photons of visible light to create a single photon with twice the energy and frequency in the deep-UV range.

Most transparent materials do not allow photons to interact with each other, but the nonlinear properties of aluminum nitride enable the efficient occurrence of second harmonic generation in a waveguide less than one micron wide. The researchers utilized precise crystal orientation control, borrowing techniques from semiconductor processing, to fabricate the device and generate deep-UV light within a narrow range that can kill germs while being mostly safe for humans.

Unlike traditional methods that rely on excimer lamps or LEDs emitting deep-UV light directly, this new device offers improved efficiency and longer lifetimes. It addresses the concern of exposing human cells to harmful UV light wavelengths. The researchers aim to further develop and refine the technology to create compact and energy-efficient commercial devices for deep-UV disinfection.

This breakthrough offers promising potential in combatting the spread of disease-causing pathogens, especially in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. By providing a safe and effective means of surface disinfection, this optical device may contribute to creating cleaner and healthier environments.

Source: Osaka University

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Khả năng của Trái đất trong việc hỗ trợ các xã hội loài người bị đe dọa bởi việc vượt qua ranh giới hành tinh

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Con đường khởi động: Đạt được các cột mốc quan trọng trong Liên minh người lập bản đồ carbon

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Nhà nhiếp ảnh thiên văn lọt vào danh sách rút gọn cho Nhiếp ảnh gia thiên văn của năm

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

WhatsApp từ chối báo cáo về việc giới thiệu quảng cáo, ra mắt tính năng kênh WhatsApp

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Chủ sở hữu ô tô Volvo và Polestar truyền phát nội dung khi đỗ hoặc sạc

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Bose trình làng dòng tai nghe QuietComfort Ultra mới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
TIN TỨC

Bản cập nhật Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 giới thiệu các đặc quyền cây kỹ năng mới Lấy cảm hứng từ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments