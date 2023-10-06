Cuộc sống thành thị

Các nhà nghiên cứu in 3D nguyên mẫu bánh xe Moon Rover với NASA

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 6, 2023
Researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) have collaborated with NASA to successfully 3D print a prototype of a lunar rover wheel based on a design used by NASA. This project demonstrates the potential of additive manufacturing for creating specialized parts required for space exploration.

The 3D-printed wheel prototype was modeled on the lightweight wheels of NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER), which is scheduled to be sent to the moon in 2024 to map ice and potential resources at the moon’s south pole. While the prototype will not be used in the actual mission, it was created to meet the same design specifications as the wheels made for VIPER.

The ORNL team used a specialized 3D printer with two coordinated lasers and a rotating build plate to selectively melt metal powder and create the designed shape of the wheel. This additive manufacturing process allowed for greater design complexity and the incorporation of more features into a single piece, while reducing both time and labor required.

Additive manufacturing offers several advantages for space exploration, including reduced energy use, material waste, and lead time, as well as the ability to tailor material properties. ORNL’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility (MDF) has been at the forefront of developing this technology for various applications in the clean energy, transportation, and manufacturing sectors for over a decade.

The success of this project highlights the importance of interagency collaboration and its role in propelling additive manufacturing technology forward. The prototype wheel serves as a milestone in the development of this technology for space exploration applications.

Further testing and validation of the 3D-printed wheel’s performance will be conducted by NASA to compare it with a traditionally manufactured wheel that will be used in the upcoming moon mission. This project paves the way for the potential use of additive manufacturing in future lunar or Mars rovers, as well as other space applications.

Nguồn:
– Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)
- NASA

