Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Luôn trung thực với chính mình: Cựu sinh viên Cornell chia sẻ những câu chuyện về tính chính trực trong những thử thách nghề nghiệp

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Mười 11, 2023
Luôn trung thực với chính mình: Cựu sinh viên Cornell chia sẻ những câu chuyện về tính chính trực trong những thử thách nghề nghiệp

In a panel discussion titled REALTalk, two successful female alumni from Cornell University will share their personal stories of maintaining integrity in the face of career challenges. The event, with the theme “Staying True to You,” will take place on October 13th in Barnes Hall.

The panel will feature Alyssa Gagliardi Sleasman, a former professional hockey player turned coach, and Irene Li, a James Beard Award-winning chef and restauranteur. Both alumni have excelled in their respective fields and will shed light on the struggles they faced while staying true to themselves.

The event, which is free and open to the public, requires registration. For those unable to attend in person, there will be an option to livestream the discussion.

The panel aims to explore the challenge of bringing one’s whole self to the workplace. Shura Gat, the associate dean of students and director of the Gender Equity Resource Center, expresses the importance of learning when and how to risk showing up as our authentic selves. The stories of these remarkable alumnae will provide insights into how they navigate their intersecting identities and values while maintaining their integrity in the workplace.

The REALTalk panel discussion is an opportunity for students and professionals alike to gain valuable insights from these accomplished Cornell alumni. It encourages attendees to reflect on their own experiences and consider how they can stay true to themselves while facing career challenges.

Title: Staying True to You: Cornell Alumni Share Stories of Integrity in Career Challenges

Source: Student & Campus Life

Tài liệu tham khảo:
– Gender Equity Resource Center (GenEq)
- Công khai trước công chúng.

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Cuộc sống sau không gian: Điều chỉnh theo trọng lực và phá kỷ lục

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt tay vào sứ mệnh nghiên cứu tiểu hành tinh kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Tác động của nhật thực đến điều kiện thời tiết

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Cuộc sống sau không gian: Điều chỉnh theo trọng lực và phá kỷ lục

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt tay vào sứ mệnh nghiên cứu tiểu hành tinh kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tác động của nhật thực đến điều kiện thời tiết

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt đầu hành trình tới tiểu hành tinh kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments