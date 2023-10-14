Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Thời tiết mưa được dự đoán là “Vòng lửa” Nhật thực diễn ra

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 14, 2023
Thời tiết mưa được dự đoán là “Vòng lửa” Nhật thực diễn ra

Weather officials are predicting rain for the majority of Saturday as a rare solar eclipse called the “ring of fire” is set to occur. The eclipse, also known as an annular solar eclipse, will be visible in several states across America. However, due to inclement weather, an outdoor event at Adler Planetarium called Eclipse Encounter ’23 has been canceled. Despite this, the museum will remain open to celebrate eclipses indoors.

The “ring of fire” occurs when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth during an eclipse. This extra distance causes the moon to appear smaller, allowing a margin of blazing sunlight to shine around the moon’s dark shadow. The annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America, giving millions of people the opportunity to witness it. However, precautions must be taken to protect eyesight. Officials advise against looking directly at the sun without proper eye protection for solar viewing.

It is important to note that viewing the sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a solar filter can cause severe damage to the eyes. Therefore, it is crucial to use appropriate protective gear. The extent to which individuals will be able to see the eclipse depends on the weather conditions on Saturday. The National Weather Service predicts a 100% chance of showers with a high expected temperature of 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

Despite the possibility of limited visibility this time, there is hope for eclipse lovers. Another total solar eclipse is scheduled to occur on April 8, 2024, and is expected to pass over Chicago around 2:00 pm. During this event, the moon will appear to cover 94.2% of the sun.

Nguồn:

- NASA

– Dịch vụ thời tiết quốc gia

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Nhật quyển: Một bong bóng khổng lồ bao quanh Hệ Mặt trời của chúng ta

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Hiểu về Cookie: Những điều bạn cần biết

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

NASA phát hiện tiểu hành tinh đang tiếp cận Trái đất

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Nhật quyển: Một bong bóng khổng lồ bao quanh Hệ Mặt trời của chúng ta

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Hiểu về Cookie: Những điều bạn cần biết

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

NASA phát hiện tiểu hành tinh đang tiếp cận Trái đất

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Cuộc tìm kiếm bí ẩn hành tinh thứ chín: Sự thật hay hư cấu?

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments