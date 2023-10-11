Các thiên hà bị dập tắt trong vũ trụ sơ khai

Astronomers have been fascinated by the discovery of massive, active galaxies in the early universe using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). However, the JWST has also found a number of galaxies that are remarkably quiet with little to no active star formation. This has raised the question of how galaxies can be “killed” or have their star formation shut down so early.

Previous research has shown that galaxies in the nearby cosmos can have their star formation quenched, but there is still much to learn about the mechanisms that cause this. Some astronomers have suggested that active galactic nuclei (AGN) and supernovae could be responsible for heating the interstellar medium and preventing star formation. However, a recent study published on the arXiv preprint server investigates whether supernovae alone can cause galaxies to go quiet in the early universe.

The researchers built a model to examine how much energy supernovae could inject into galaxies and compared it to observations of two quenched galaxies discovered by the JWST. The results showed that supernovae would be more effective at halting star formation in smaller galaxies. However, the two galaxies studied were sufficiently massive that cooling mechanisms would outpace the heating from supernovae, indicating that supernovae are unlikely to be the main cause of their quiescence.

Another possible mechanism suggested by the authors is the radiation pressure from a burst of star formation. Previous studies have shown that these galaxies underwent a period of intense starburst before becoming quenched. The radiation from this burst, particularly from the hot, young stars, could heat the gas and inhibit further star formation. However, another study raised doubts about the effectiveness of this mechanism, as it concluded that the timing of the burst in one of the quenched galaxies did not align with the model’s expectations.

Further research is needed to understand the processes behind galaxy quenching in the early universe. By studying more examples of quenched galaxies, scientists can compare them against various quenching models and gain insight into the dominant mechanisms at play.

