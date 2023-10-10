Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Bộ sưu tập các dấu hiệu hài hước và địa điểm bất thường

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 10, 2023
Bộ sưu tập các dấu hiệu hài hước và địa điểm bất thường

This article explores some funny signs and unusual locations that have caught the attention of readers. One reader suggests that instead of comparing the size of an area to an asteroid’s volume, it would be better to use a familiar reference point like Sydney Harbour. Another reader shares a story about someone who used to collect interesting signs from around the world. One of the favorite signs was from a Swiss train that said, “It Is Forbidden to Jump Up and Down While the Train Is in Motion.” Another memorable sign was seen in Tokyo’s Ginza district, which declared, “Here Is Very Good Place to Have Accidents.”

Other readers share their encounters with funny signs. One reader recalls seeing two signs in a parking station, one that said “Wayout” and another that said “Parking,” envisioning the potential for spectacular vehicle movements. Another reader remembers a sign in London that originally said, “Private Mews. No Parking Allowed,” but was altered to say, “Private Mews. No Barking Allowed.”

The article also mentions the What3words app, a geocode system that can pinpoint any location on Earth with a resolution of about three meters. The app generates random names for each location, but there seems to be a hint of humor in some of the generated names. For example, one reader entered “voice.truth.treaty” and got a remote location in Alaska, while entering “truths.voices.treaty” led to a spot in Victoria. Another reader discovered that “barn.full.hello” referred to a square inside Parliament House in Canberra.

Overall, this article showcases amusing signs and unexpected locations that have captured the attention and fascination of readers. It highlights the joy and humor that can be found in unexpected places and encounters.

Nguồn:
[email được bảo vệ]

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Hiểu việc sử dụng cookie trong quảng cáo trực tuyến

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Nhật thực một phần sẽ xuất hiện ở Alberta vào thứ Bảy tuần này

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Bão mặt trời: Mối đe dọa đối với công nghệ và cơ sở hạ tầng hiện đại

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Hiểu việc sử dụng cookie trong quảng cáo trực tuyến

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Nhật thực một phần sẽ xuất hiện ở Alberta vào thứ Bảy tuần này

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Bão mặt trời: Mối đe dọa đối với công nghệ và cơ sở hạ tầng hiện đại

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Những vòng cây cổ thụ tiết lộ cơn bão mặt trời tàn khốc có thể ảnh hưởng đến nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments