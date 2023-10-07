Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Chức năng protein và biểu hiện gen phụ thuộc vào các vùng bị rối loạn nội tại (IDR)

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 7, 2023
Chức năng protein và biểu hiện gen phụ thuộc vào các vùng bị rối loạn nội tại (IDR)

Recent research has highlighted the critical role of intrinsically disordered regions (IDRs) in protein function and gene expression. While these regions were previously considered less significant due to their unstructured nature, a groundbreaking study published in Cell has revealed their essential role in chromatin regulation and gene expression.

The study focused on the disordered regions of the cBAF complex, a group of proteins responsible for unraveling DNA and enabling gene expression within the nucleus. Mutations in the IDRs of the cBAF subunits ARID1A and ARID1B, frequently found in cancer and neurodevelopmental disorders, were discovered to disrupt chromatin remodeling and gene expression.

The researchers found that these IDRs form condensates, which are small droplets that separate from the cellular fluid. These condensates allow proteins and biomolecules to gather in specific locations for cellular activities. While the involvement of condensates in various cellular processes was known, their role in chromatin remodeling was previously unknown.

The study further examined different mutations in the IDRs of the cBAF complex and their impact on the formation of condensates and the recruitment of partner proteins necessary for gene expression. These findings provide insights into the mechanisms underlying these mutations and their effects on cellular processes, which could potentially lead to new therapeutic strategies.

This research expands our understanding of the significance of IDRs in protein function and highlights their role in physiology and disease. Furthermore, it sheds light on the sequence specificity and function of IDRs, offering implications for the therapeutic targeting of condensates and their constituents.

Nguồn:
– Cell. “A disordered region controls cBAF activity via condensation and partner recruitment”
– Princeton University. “Protein condensates are critical to the process of gene expression in cells”

Bảng chú giải:
– DNA: Molecule composed of two long strands of nucleotides that carries genetic instructions for development, functioning, growth, and reproduction
– Acid: Substance that, when dissolved in water, gives a pH less than 7.0

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Quan sát các ngọn lửa mặt trời bằng Kính viễn vọng Không gian James Webb

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

NASA cảnh báo về việc tiếp cận gần tiểu hành tinh 2023 TM3

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Vụ phun trào ngọn lửa mặt trời làm dấy lên mối lo ngại về cơn bão mặt trời tiềm tàng

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Quan sát các ngọn lửa mặt trời bằng Kính viễn vọng Không gian James Webb

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

NASA cảnh báo về việc tiếp cận gần tiểu hành tinh 2023 TM3

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Vụ phun trào ngọn lửa mặt trời làm dấy lên mối lo ngại về cơn bão mặt trời tiềm tàng

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Lỗ đen siêu lớn trong M87 xác nhận lý thuyết của Einstein

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments