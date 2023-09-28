Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Tổ chức Nghiên cứu Vũ trụ Ấn Độ (ISRO) chuẩn bị cho các sứ mệnh không gian mới

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 28, 2023
Tổ chức Nghiên cứu Vũ trụ Ấn Độ (ISRO) chuẩn bị cho các sứ mệnh không gian mới

The Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S. Somanath, recently provided updates on the agency’s upcoming space missions. He stated that the Pragyan rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, has completed its intended objectives and its current sleep mode is not a cause for concern. Somanath explained that the rover may not “wake up” if its electronics have been damaged by the extreme cold temperatures on the moon.

ISRO is now preparing for the launch of the XPoSat, or X-ray Polarimeter Satellite, which is scheduled for November or December. This mission will focus on studying black holes, nebulas, and pulsars. Additionally, the agency plans to launch the climate satellite INSAT-3DS in December, followed by the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) D3 launch in November or December. The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission is also on track to be launched in February of next year.

Somanath also mentioned the upcoming test launch of the Gaganyaan mission’s spacecraft test vehicle, D1, which is scheduled for October.

These missions highlight ISRO’s commitment to advancing scientific research and exploration in space. Despite potential setbacks, such as the current status of the Pragyan rover, the agency remains unwavering in its pursuit of new discoveries and technological advancements.

Source: Article based on information from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, S. Somanath, during a press conference in Gir Somnath district, Gujarat.

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Chiếc đồng hồ đáng kinh ngạc có gắn thiên thạch lập kỷ lục Guinness thế giới

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

NASA công bố những bức ảnh chưa từng thấy về Mặt Trăng của Sao Thổ

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Dòng chảy vùng Vịnh đang suy yếu và những tác động sâu sắc

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Chiếc đồng hồ đáng kinh ngạc có gắn thiên thạch lập kỷ lục Guinness thế giới

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

NASA công bố những bức ảnh chưa từng thấy về Mặt Trăng của Sao Thổ

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Dòng chảy vùng Vịnh đang suy yếu và những tác động sâu sắc

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

NASA chọn SpaceX để phóng các vệ tinh nhỏ nhằm nghiên cứu thời tiết không gian

Tháng Mười 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments