Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học Brazil phát triển hệ thống máy bay không người lái công nghệ cao để đo lường chất ô nhiễm trong không khí

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 24, 2023
Các nhà khoa học Brazil phát triển hệ thống máy bay không người lái công nghệ cao để đo lường chất ô nhiễm trong không khí

Scientists and engineers from the Federal University of Uberlandia and the Universidade Federal de Goias in Brazil have successfully developed an advanced drone system capable of accurately measuring pollutants in the air. This groundbreaking technology aims to mitigate the harmful effects of pollutants on the environment.

The drone system, which is 3D-printed, has the ability to monitor and measure airborne pollutants and transmit the collected data to a smartphone app using Bluetooth connectivity. Initially, the system focuses on detecting hydrogen sulfide, a harmful pollutant, by utilizing a chemical reaction that triggers a vivid dye to glow, providing a visual indicator.

What sets this drone system apart is its affordability. Constructing the entire system costs around $50, making it accessible for widespread use. The goal is for this technology to work alongside existing pollution-monitoring technologies, primarily based on ground-level data collection.

By using drones for monitoring pollutants, scientists can gather real-time data in areas that are typically difficult to access. This technology has the potential to revolutionize environmental monitoring and contribute to a better understanding of the impact of pollutants on air quality.

Further research is underway to expand the capabilities of this drone system to measure additional airborne pollutants. The Brazilian researchers hope their invention will inspire similar advancements in pollution monitoring around the world, ultimately leading to more targeted approaches to combat air pollution.

In conclusion, the development of this high-tech drone system marks a significant advancement in the field of environmental monitoring. Its affordability and ability to measure airborne pollutants accurately demonstrate the potential for future improvements in pollution control and environmental preservation.

Nguồn:
– Federal University of Uberlandia and Universidade Federal de Goias, Brazil
- Hóa học phân tích

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

NASA phát hiện tiểu hành tinh gần Trái đất và hoàn thành sứ mệnh trả mẫu thành công

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Hy vọng giảm dần cho sự hồi sinh của tàu đổ bộ mặt trăng của Ấn Độ

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Người Neanderthal là những người sành hải sản, kết quả nghiên cứu

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

NASA phát hiện tiểu hành tinh gần Trái đất và hoàn thành sứ mệnh trả mẫu thành công

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Hy vọng giảm dần cho sự hồi sinh của tàu đổ bộ mặt trăng của Ấn Độ

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Người Neanderthal là những người sành hải sản, kết quả nghiên cứu

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Công trình kiến ​​trúc cổ nhất thế giới do con người xây dựng được khai quật ở Châu Phi

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments