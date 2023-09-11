Cuộc sống thành thị

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Bộ mặt mới kỳ lạ của sự vướng víu: Một giai đoạn chuyển đổi trong thông tin

In 1935, Albert Einstein and Erwin Schrödinger engaged in a heated debate over the nature of reality and the concept of entanglement. While Einstein believed in the principle of locality, Schrödinger discovered the strange phenomenon of entanglement, where the properties of two particles become intertwined regardless of their distance. This appeared to violate Einstein’s theory that no influence can travel faster than light. However, physicists have since come to understand that entanglement has no remote influence and can only distribute knowledge of the outcome of a measurement.

More recently, researchers have made a fascinating discovery about entanglement. When particles become entangled, the entanglement naturally spreads through a group of particles, forming an intricate web of contingencies. However, if the particles are frequently measured, the entanglement is destroyed, preventing the formation of the web. This transition between the web and no web states indicates a change in the structure of information and has been likened to a phase transition in information.

To observe this phase transition in action, a trio of teams conducted meta-experiments using quantum computers to measure how measurements themselves affect the flow of information. They confirmed that a delicate balance between entanglement and measurement can be achieved. This discovery has sparked a wave of research into the potential applications of entanglement and measurement.

One collaboration that stumbled upon this entanglement transition began over a conversation about a fundamental question regarding entanglement over sticky toffee pudding. The researchers extended the concept of entanglement from a pair of particles to a chain of particles and explored how measurement affects the entanglement entropy, which quantifies the amount of nonlocal information stored between the particles.

Overall, this research sheds new light on the complex behavior of entanglement and its relationship with information. Understanding this phenomenon will not only advance our knowledge of quantum mechanics but may also lead to revolutionary applications in the field of information technology.

