Vũ trụ như một chiếc máy tính sống: Khám phá lý thuyết động lực thông tin

Is the universe nothing more than an intricate computer system, continuously ordering and eliminating unnecessary information? Dr. Melvin Vopson, an Associate Professor of Physics at the University of Portsmouth in the UK, believes so. In his groundbreaking research published in AIP Advances, Dr. Vopson unveils the fascinating concept that our reality functions like a massive computational machine.

While the idea of a simulated existence has gained popularity through movies like The Matrix and the musings of notable figures like Elon Musk, Dr. Vopson’s work delves into the realm of information physics. He argues that everything in the universe, at its fundamental level, consists of bits of information.

Dr. Vopson’s breakthrough stems from his observation of genetic mutations in the context of COVID-19. Contrary to the traditional understanding of random mutations, he found that they consistently lead to a reduction in entropy, a measure of disorder. This observation challenges the second law of thermodynamics, which states that entropy either increases or remains the same.

According to the 2nd Law of Infodynamics proposed by Dr. Vopson, the information content associated with any system, event, or process in the universe is minimized. This principle aligns with computer programming techniques used to compress data. From biological life to cosmic phenomena, all systems appear to evolve in a way that optimizes their information entropy.

These groundbreaking insights have far-reaching implications for various scientific disciplines, including biology, physics, and cosmology. Dr. Vopson believes that the information dynamics theory could reshape our understanding of the universe as a whole.

In a previous study, Dr. Vopson proposed that information is the fundamental building block of the universe, possessing physical mass and qualifying as the fifth state of matter. He argues that the second law of infodynamics not only supports this idea but also suggests that information could serve as the elusive dark matter in the universe.

While Dr. Vopson’s theories challenge conventional thinking, they open up exciting avenues for further exploration. He is currently seeking funding for research that aims to detect and measure information within elementary particles. Through particle-antiparticle collisions, he hopes to either validate or disprove his groundbreaking concepts.

The universe as a living computer—a concept that challenges our perceptions and instigates profound questions about the nature of reality. Dr. Vopson’s pioneering research invites us to rethink the very fabric of our existence and consider the extraordinary possibility that we reside in an intricately coded simulation.

