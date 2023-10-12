Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Sơn thay đổi màu sắc lấy cảm hứng từ bạch tuộc

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 12, 2023
Sơn thay đổi màu sắc lấy cảm hứng từ bạch tuộc

Researchers at Northeastern University’s Kostas Research Institute have made an exciting discovery in the field of color-changing materials. By studying the unique properties of cephalopods like octopi and squid, they have found a way to create paint that changes color when exposed to light. The key ingredient in this paint is xanthommatin, a naturally occurring dye found in cephalopods that allows them to change colors rapidly in response to threats or changes in light.

The researchers at KRI have been working to replicate this color-changing ability in paint for some time. In the past, they successfully created wearable patches that change color when exposed to sunlight. Now, they have found a way to make the color change reversible, allowing the material to return to its original color.

The team discovered that titanium dioxide serves as a conductor for the color change. By mixing different amounts of titanium dioxide with xanthommatin, they were able to control the speed and intensity of the color shift. The changes can occur in as little as five minutes and last up to 24 hours, depending on the duration of exposure to light.

This innovative paint has various applications, ranging from temporary artwork to environmental tracking. It can be used to create art that changes from day to day on interior walls, providing a unique experience for viewers. Additionally, it offers an eco-friendly alternative to conventional paints, as it does not contain harmful chemicals that can be detrimental to both painters and the environment.

The researchers hope to expand their color-changing system to other materials and broaden the color palette beyond the yellow-red range used in the initial experiment. They also aim to give users control over the speed at which the colors change.

This groundbreaking research was recently published in Advanced Science, and it opens up new possibilities for the world of art and environmentally friendly materials.

Source: Northeastern University’s Kostas Research Institute

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Cuộc sống sau không gian: Điều chỉnh theo trọng lực và phá kỷ lục

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt tay vào sứ mệnh nghiên cứu tiểu hành tinh kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Tác động của nhật thực đến điều kiện thời tiết

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Cuộc sống sau không gian: Điều chỉnh theo trọng lực và phá kỷ lục

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt tay vào sứ mệnh nghiên cứu tiểu hành tinh kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tác động của nhật thực đến điều kiện thời tiết

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt đầu hành trình tới tiểu hành tinh kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments