Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Lỗ thủng tầng ozone ngày càng lớn ở Nam Cực

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 9, 2023
Lỗ thủng tầng ozone ngày càng lớn ở Nam Cực

A new study reveals that the hole in the ozone layer above Antarctica has reached a size almost three times larger than Brazil. This assessment was made after analyzing satellite data from the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite. The observations indicate that the gap may have been caused by the eruption of Tonga’s underwater volcano early in 2022, which released significant amounts of water vapor into the air.

Experts believe that the presence of water vapor could have resulted in the formation of polar stratospheric clouds. These clouds are where chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) can react and accelerate ozone depletion, according to Antje Inness, a senior scientist at the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.

The current size of the ozone hole spans approximately 26 million square kilometers, making it one of the largest on record. The last recorded instance of a similarly significant ozone hole occurred in 2000 when it reached around 28.4 million square kilometers in area.

The size of the ozone-depleting area varies throughout the year, typically peaking between August and October. During mid-September and mid-October, the hole is at its largest, primarily due to the rise in temperatures in the southern hemisphere. These warmer conditions result in increased ozone depletion.

Ozone is a naturally occurring gas that forms a protective layer in Earth’s atmosphere, shielding us from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. However, the discovery of an ozone hole above Antarctica in 1985 revealed the negative impacts of human activities using substances like CFCs on the depletion of the ozone layer. Since then, stringent regulations have been put in place to ban ozone-depleting substances, and the ozone hole is closely monitored.

Nguồn:
– European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite data
– Antje Inness, Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service senior scientist
– Không gian.com

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Bão mặt trời: Mối đe dọa đối với công nghệ và cơ sở hạ tầng hiện đại

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Những vòng cây cổ thụ tiết lộ cơn bão mặt trời tàn khốc có thể ảnh hưởng đến nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Máy bay trực thăng sao Hỏa Ingenuity của NASA lập kỷ lục tốc độ mới trên chuyến bay thứ 62

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Bão mặt trời: Mối đe dọa đối với công nghệ và cơ sở hạ tầng hiện đại

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Những vòng cây cổ thụ tiết lộ cơn bão mặt trời tàn khốc có thể ảnh hưởng đến nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Máy bay trực thăng sao Hỏa Ingenuity của NASA lập kỷ lục tốc độ mới trên chuyến bay thứ 62

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học tìm thấy lượng nước và carbon dồi dào trong mẫu tiểu hành tinh, hỗ trợ lý thuyết về nguồn gốc sự sống

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments