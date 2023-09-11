Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Tiểu hành tinh Bennu: Tàu vũ trụ OSIRIS-REx của NASA sắp đưa mẫu tới Trái đất

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Tiểu hành tinh Bennu: Tàu vũ trụ OSIRIS-REx của NASA sắp đưa mẫu tới Trái đất

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is on its way back to Earth carrying a collection of asteroid bits and pieces from the asteroid Bennu. The spacecraft was launched in 2016 and has spent the past seven years collecting samples from the ancient rubble pile. Bennu has a small chance of colliding with Earth in the late 22nd century, which is why NASA deemed it a possible security risk and sent OSIRIS-REx on this mission. The spacecraft is scheduled to deliver the samples to the Department of Defense’s Dugway Proving Ground in Utah on September 24, 2021.

Dante Lauretta, the principal investigator of the OSIRIS-REx mission, confirmed that the spacecraft is in good health and ready for the sample delivery. Extensive practice sessions have been conducted to ensure the proper handling of the samples once they reach Earth. Recovery teams have gone through various scenarios, including finding the capsule upside down or in a puddle of water. The goal is to have all procedures scripted to ensure a smooth and successful retrieval.

The capsule containing the samples will be picked up by a helicopter and transported to a specially created clean room within the Utah Test and Training Range. From there, it will be transported by aircraft to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where it will undergo further analysis.

The exact amount of asteroid material collected by OSIRIS-REx is uncertain due to a measurement error. The team estimates that the spacecraft has snagged between 5.26 to 12.34 ounces (149 to 350 grams) of Bennu, surpassing the mission requirement of 60 grams (2.1 ounces).

Dante Lauretta, who has been involved with the OSIRIS-REx project for 20 years, expressed his excitement at finally seeing the samples. He described it as a surreal experience and a culmination of years of hard work. The analysis of the samples will provide valuable insights into the early days of the solar system’s formation and could potentially reveal clues about the origin of life on Earth.

Nguồn:
– https://www.space.com/amp/asteroid-bennu-nasa-osiris-rex-sample-touchdown-0
– NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) mission.

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

SpaceX trì hoãn việc phóng vệ tinh Starlink do lo ngại về thời tiết

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Khả năng của Trái đất trong việc hỗ trợ các xã hội loài người bị đe dọa bởi việc vượt qua ranh giới hành tinh

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Con đường khởi động: Đạt được các cột mốc quan trọng trong Liên minh người lập bản đồ carbon

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

WhatsApp bác bỏ tuyên bố giới thiệu quảng cáo, ra mắt tính năng kênh WhatsApp

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Google kéo dài thời gian cập nhật dịch vụ cho Chromebook lên một thập kỷ

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Một đoạn mã khác: Hai ký ức được làm lại cho Nintendo Switch

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Apple ra mắt dòng iPhone 15: Hiện đã có đơn đặt hàng trước ở Ấn Độ

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments