Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Sứ mệnh OSIRIS-REx của NASA đưa mẫu tiểu hành tinh xuống Trái đất

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 20, 2023
Sứ mệnh OSIRIS-REx của NASA đưa mẫu tiểu hành tinh xuống Trái đất

NASA’s first-ever asteroid sample-return mission, OSIRIS-REx, is set to land on Earth on Sunday morning, September 24. The small capsule containing the precious asteroid sample will touch down at the Utah Test and Training Range near Dugway, following a successful mission that collected the sample from asteroid Bennu in October 2020.

The landing is expected to occur a few minutes before 11 a.m. EDT and will be streamed live on NASA Television, starting at 10 a.m. EDT. NASA will also provide a Spanish-language broadcast on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube. The coverage will continue until the sample reaches a clean room near the landing site.

OSIRIS-REx, a $1 billion mission, has been instrumental in capturing this sample using its descent capsule. The mission’s main objective is to study how the solar system formed and evolved, and bringing back samples allows scientists a closer look into our solar system’s early days.

After the sample is recovered, investigations will continue on Earth for the coming years. In the meantime, the main spacecraft will embark on a new mission under the name OSIRIS-APEX. Its goal is to study the near-Earth asteroid Apophis, with a projected arrival in 2029.

To provide additional information and updates, NASA has planned various events related to the OSIRIS-REx mission. These include a status update on September 22, a post-landing news conference on September 24, and a conference for the asteroid sample reveal on October 11.

The OSIRIS-REx mission marks an important milestone in our exploration of space and will contribute to a better understanding of our solar system’s origins and history.

Nguồn:
– NASA [link]
– Space.com [link]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Vẻ đẹp ấn tượng và tiềm năng khoa học của miệng núi lửa Shackleton trên Mặt trăng

Tháng Chín 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

ISRO tiếp tục nỗ lực thiết lập liên lạc với Lander và Rover của Chandrayaan-3

Tháng Chín 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Phi hành gia Frank Rubio hối tiếc kéo dài thời gian thực hiện nhiệm vụ

Tháng Chín 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Vẻ đẹp ấn tượng và tiềm năng khoa học của miệng núi lửa Shackleton trên Mặt trăng

Tháng Chín 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

ISRO tiếp tục nỗ lực thiết lập liên lạc với Lander và Rover của Chandrayaan-3

Tháng Chín 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Phi hành gia Frank Rubio hối tiếc kéo dài thời gian thực hiện nhiệm vụ

Tháng Chín 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà nghiên cứu tạo ra các loài tổng hợp không có hóa sinh và tuân thủ các nguyên tắc tiến hóa

Tháng Chín 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments