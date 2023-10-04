Cuộc sống thành thị

Điều trị thiên thể kép: Nhật thực và nguyệt thực vào tháng 2023 năm XNUMX

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 4, 2023
Điều trị thiên thể kép: Nhật thực và nguyệt thực vào tháng 2023 năm XNUMX

This October, stargazers are in for a truly mesmerizing experience as they can witness not one, but two celestial events. Both a Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) and a Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) are set to occur in October 2023. Eclipses are natural phenomena that happen when one astronomical body blocks light from or to another body.

Firstly, on October 14, 2023, there will be an annular Solar Eclipse. This occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, casting a shadow on parts of Earth. During this specific eclipse, the sun forms a ring of fire around the moon. This phenomenon is known as an annular solar eclipse, which happens when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth, appearing smaller than the sun and not completely covering it. As a result, the moon appears as a dark disk on top of a larger, brighter disk, creating a ring-like effect.

The annular solar eclipse will begin at 11:29 pm on October 14, 2023 (New Delhi) and end at 11:34 pm on the same day. It will offer a spectacular sight for those fortunate enough to witness it.

In addition, the lunar eclipse, the last one of 2023, will occur on October 28-29. A lunar eclipse takes place when the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow. The Moon’s surface may appear dark or reddish during this event.

The lunar eclipse is set to begin on October 28, 2023, at 11:31 pm (New Delhi) and end at 3:36 am on October 29, 2023. This extended duration provides a marvelous opportunity for avid sky-watchers to observe and appreciate the celestial display.

Make sure to mark your calendars for these astronomical events and prepare yourself for an unforgettable experience!

Định nghĩa:
– Solar Eclipse: A natural phenomenon that occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, casting a shadow on parts of the Earth.
– Lunar Eclipse: A celestial event that occurs when the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

