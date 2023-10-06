Những hình ảnh mới từ Kính viễn vọng Không gian James Webb tiết lộ những vật thể đáng ngạc nhiên trong Tinh vân Orion

New images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope have unveiled unexpected pairs of planet-like objects in the Orion Nebula. The Orion Nebula is a bright cloud of dust and gas located in the Orion constellation, approximately 1,300 light-years from Earth. This nebula has long been a source of interest for astronomers due to its abundance of celestial objects, including planet-forming disks around young stars and brown dwarfs.

Using Webb’s near-infrared camera, astronomers were able to capture detailed images of the Orion Nebula. When examining the short-wavelength image, scientists focused on the Trapezium Cluster, a region with numerous young stars that are about 1 million years old. Among the stars, they also discovered brown dwarfs, which are objects that are too small to become stars due to the lack of nuclear fusion at their cores.

In their search for low-mass isolated objects, astronomers made a groundbreaking discovery. They observed pairs of planet-like objects, which they named Jupiter Mass Binary Objects (JuMBOs). These JuMBOs have masses between 0.6 and 13 times that of Jupiter and appear to defy some fundamental astronomical theories.

The researchers identified 40 pairs of JuMBOs and two triple systems, all in wide orbits around each other. Despite being in pairs, these objects are typically located about 200 astronomical units apart, which is 200 times the distance between Earth and the sun. It takes between 20,000 and 80,000 years for these objects to complete an orbit around one another.

The temperature of these JuMBOs ranges from 1,000 to 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit (537 to 1,260 degrees Celsius), and they are relatively young at approximately 1 million years old. Further research is needed to understand the origins of these objects and why they are found in the Orion Nebula.

These findings challenge existing theories of star and planet formation. They suggest that there may be gaps in our understanding of how these processes occur. The Orion Nebula continues to be a fascinating area of study for astronomers, and with advancements in telescopes, more discoveries are expected to be made in the future.

