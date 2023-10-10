Cuộc sống thành thị

Tái tạo mảng kiến ​​​​tạo đã mất: Câu chuyện về Pontus

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 10, 2023
Utrecht University PhD candidate Suzanna van de Lagemaat has unveiled a groundbreaking discovery in the field of plate tectonics. Through a combination of computer simulations and field research, she has reconstructed a massive and previously unknown tectonic plate that once existed. This lost plate, named Pontus after the Greek deity of the sea, was once one-quarter the size of the Pacific Ocean.

The Earth’s outer shell is comprised of several large tectonic plates that have evolved over time. Some of these plates, predominantly consisting of heavy oceanic crust, have been subducted into the Earth’s mantle, leaving only fragments in mountain belts as evidence. The region surrounding the Philippines, where van de Lagemaat conducted her research, is a complex tectonic junction of different plate systems.

By reconstructing the movements of the current plates in the region spanning Japan to New Zealand over the past 150 million years, van de Lagemaat identified a significant gap that suggested the existence of a missing plate. Through fieldwork in places like Borneo, the team discovered rocks that were originally from a previously unknown plate, separate from the already known lost plate remnants.

The relics of this lost plate, Pontus, were not only found on northern Borneo but also on Palawan in the Western Philippines and in the South China Sea. This allowed the researchers to piece together the full extent of the Pontus Plate, which was at least one-quarter the size of the modern Pacific Ocean over 150 million years ago. As the expanding paleo-Pacific pushed westwards, the Pontus Plate was eventually subducted beneath the Eurasian Plate.

The discovery of Pontus fills a crucial gap in our understanding of plate tectonics and provides insights into the complex geological history of the region. The research conducted by van de Lagemaat and her team has been published in the journal Gondwana Research, shedding light on the fascinating story of Pontus and its role in shaping the Earth’s surface.

Nguồn:
- Đại học Utrecht
– Gondwana Research (2023)

