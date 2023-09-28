Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Sự hình thành của siêu lục địa sau 250 triệu năm có thể khiến Trái đất không thể ở được đối với động vật có vú

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 28, 2023
Researchers from the University of Bristol have used climate models to predict the consequences of the formation of a new “supercontinent” called Pangea Ultima in 250 million years. The merging of continents would result in an extremely hot, dry, and inhospitable environment, making it unsustainable for humans and mammals. These organisms are not adapted to cope with prolonged exposure to excessive heat.

The study considered temperature, wind, rain, humidity trends, tectonic plate movement, ocean chemistry, and carbon dioxide levels to simulate conditions on the supercontinent. The team found that the formation of Pangea Ultima would lead to more frequent volcanic eruptions, releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and causing further global warming. Additionally, the sun would emit more energy, intensifying the heat.

The combination of these factors would create temperatures ranging from 40 to 50 degrees Celsius (104 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit) with high levels of humidity. The inability to regulate body temperature through sweating would ultimately lead to the demise of humans and many other species. Moreover, the increased heat would result in a lack of food and water sources for mammals. The researchers estimated that only 8% to 16% of the supercontinent’s land would be habitable for mammals.

While uncertainties exist in making predictions so far into the future, the outlook appears bleak. The report suggests that current carbon dioxide levels could double, assuming humans cease burning fossil fuels immediately. However, if emissions continue, the rise in carbon dioxide levels could occur much sooner. The authors of the report emphasized the importance of addressing the current climate crisis and striving for net-zero emissions to mitigate the detrimental effects of climate change.

It is critical to take immediate action because humans are already experiencing extreme heat that negatively impacts health. Addressing the climate crisis now is crucial to prevent an uninhabitable planet in the distant future. Otherwise, billions of people and other species will be unable to adapt, as highlighted in a UN-backed report published last year.

Source: University of Bristol, Nature Geoscience

By Mampho Brescia

