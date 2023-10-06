Cuộc sống thành thị

Khoa học

Phương pháp mới cho phép xác định và nghiên cứu chính xác các loài sinh vật phù du

Tháng Mười 6, 2023
Phương pháp mới cho phép xác định và nghiên cứu chính xác các loài sinh vật phù du

The European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) has developed a new method for identifying and studying plankton species in field samples. This method, called targeted volume correlative light and electron microscopy (vCLEM), allows for the analysis of plankton in their natural state, providing greater speed, accuracy, and resolution than previous techniques.

Plankton are microscopic organisms that play a crucial role in the Earth’s ecosystems. They produce a significant portion of the oxygen we breathe through photosynthesis and form the foundation of the ocean food web. However, despite their importance, our understanding of plankton is limited. The new vCLEM method aims to bridge this knowledge gap by enabling scientists to accurately identify and study these organisms in their natural habitats.

The vCLEM method involves freezing the field samples at high pressures near the ocean and then using a combination of light and electron microscopy. This allows for the investigation of plankton collected in the field without compromising their structure. By shining light of different wavelengths on the samples, researchers can reveal fluorescent cells through confocal microscopy, providing an overview of the diversity of cells present.

Once a cell of interest is identified, more powerful techniques like volume electron microscopy can be used to examine the 3D makeup of the organism. This enables researchers to make novel biological observations and correctly identify the sample. The vCLEM method offers unprecedented insights into the ultrastructure of plankton and other unicellular organisms.

The researchers plan to apply this technique to samples collected during the TREC expedition, which aims to document biodiversity along the European coastline and its interactions with the environment. The advanced mobile laboratory (AML) used in the expedition is equipped with a high-pressure freezer and other cutting-edge technology to facilitate the analysis of field samples.

By providing a fresh and accurate view of plankton samples, the vCLEM method holds promise for improving our understanding of these vital organisms and their role in marine ecosystems.

Source: European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL)

Citation: Karel Mocaer et al, Targeted volume correlative light and electron microscopy of an environmental marine microorganism, Journal of Cell Science (2023). DOI: 10.1242/jcs.261355

By Gabriel Botha

