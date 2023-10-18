Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Siena Galaxy Atlas cung cấp thông tin chi tiết về hơn 380,000 thiên hà

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 18, 2023
Siena Galaxy Atlas cung cấp thông tin chi tiết về hơn 380,000 thiên hà

The Siena Galaxy Atlas (SGA) is a new resource that offers precise measurements and detailed information on more than 380,000 galaxies. The atlas, which compiles data from three surveys known as the DESI Legacy Surveys, provides information on the locations, shapes, and sizes of large nearby galaxies. It is freely accessible online for researchers and amateur astronomers to use.

The data used in the SGA were collected between 2014 and 2017 in preparation for the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) experiment. This experiment aims to study dark energy, an unknown force that is accelerating the expansion of the universe.

The SGA covers nearly half of the night sky, with images captured in optical and infrared wavelengths. It is among the largest galaxy surveys to date. The data in the atlas achieves a new level of accuracy and provides information on the galaxies’ light profiles, making it a valuable resource for studying nearby galaxies in detail.

The SGA builds on centuries of efforts to map the night sky. It improves upon previous galaxy compilations by providing reliable data on positions, sizes, and shapes of galaxies, while also eliminating entries that are not galaxies, such as stars or artifacts.

This comprehensive resource will drive progress in various branches of astronomy and astrophysics. It will aid in the selection of galaxy samples for targeted observation, enhance research into star formation patterns and galaxy morphologies, and contribute to the understanding of dark matter distribution in the universe.

The DESI Legacy Surveys, which provided the data for the SGA, were conducted using state-of-the-art instruments on telescopes operated by NOIRLab. The SGA, along with the DESI Legacy Imaging Surveys data, is available to the astronomical community through NOIRLab’s Community Science and Data Center.

Overall, the Siena Galaxy Atlas is a powerful tool that allows astronomers to explore and study a vast collection of galaxies, offering new insights into the mysteries of the universe.

Nguồn:
– The Astrophysical Journal Supplement
– NOIRLab

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Các hành tinh có kích thước bằng Trái đất có phổ biến hơn xung quanh các sao lùn đỏ không? Có thể không

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Sự suy giảm băng ở biển Nam Cực làm tăng mối lo ngại cho toàn cầu và New Zealand

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Nghiên cứu mới cho thấy 40% cá nhân chọn cách không biết gì về hậu quả của các quyết định của họ

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Các hành tinh có kích thước bằng Trái đất có phổ biến hơn xung quanh các sao lùn đỏ không? Có thể không

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Sự suy giảm băng ở biển Nam Cực làm tăng mối lo ngại cho toàn cầu và New Zealand

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Nghiên cứu mới cho thấy 40% cá nhân chọn cách không biết gì về hậu quả của các quyết định của họ

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò Lucy của NASA chuẩn bị chạm trán với tiểu hành tinh Dinkinesh

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments