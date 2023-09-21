Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học tạo ra chỉ số toàn diện về tế bào con người

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 21, 2023
Các nhà khoa học tạo ra chỉ số toàn diện về tế bào con người

In a groundbreaking study, scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences have created a comprehensive index of human cells, shedding new light on cell growth and proliferation. Led by Dr. Ian Hatton, the research team mapped the sizes and abundance of over 1200 distinct cell groups across 60 tissue systems in three reference humans.

This study focused on quantifying the morphological features of known cell types, rather than molecular profiling. The team integrated decades of histological and anatomical research to establish a framework for their analysis. They discovered a near-inverse relationship between cell size and abundance, suggesting a trade-off between the two variables. As cells become larger, their numbers decrease proportionately, ensuring a balance in the body’s biomass.

Furthermore, the researchers found that cell size variability remains constant across cell types, indicating universal mechanisms governing cell size. These findings could have significant implications for understanding developmental processes, cancer, regeneration, and aging.

The comprehensive cell index serves as a valuable reference for biologists, offering context for molecular studies. Its widespread adoption could positively impact drug development, medical diagnostics, and disease progression modeling. Dr. Hatton envisions this study as a foundation for the establishment of a human cell atlas with molecular resolution.

The research team has made their extensive data accessible through an interactive online tool, allowing users to explore cell parameters across tissues and cell types.

Nguồn:
– Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences
– India Today channel

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Bộ xương khủng long 150 triệu năm tuổi quý hiếm được bán đấu giá ở Paris

Tháng Chín 23, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Nghiên cứu cho thấy protein trong ruồi giấm ảnh hưởng đến việc tập thể dục khi trời lạnh

Tháng Chín 23, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Tàu đổ bộ mặt trăng của Ấn Độ phát hiện hàm lượng lưu huỳnh cao bất ngờ trên mặt trăng

Tháng Chín 23, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Bộ xương khủng long 150 triệu năm tuổi quý hiếm được bán đấu giá ở Paris

Tháng Chín 23, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Nghiên cứu cho thấy protein trong ruồi giấm ảnh hưởng đến việc tập thể dục khi trời lạnh

Tháng Chín 23, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu đổ bộ mặt trăng của Ấn Độ phát hiện hàm lượng lưu huỳnh cao bất ngờ trên mặt trăng

Tháng Chín 23, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tiểu hành tinh Bennu có khả năng tấn công Trái đất sau 150 năm nữa

Tháng Chín 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments