Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Phương pháp mới để nghiên cứu chất lỏng có áp suất âm được phát triển

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 26, 2023
Phương pháp mới để nghiên cứu chất lỏng có áp suất âm được phát triển

Scientists have developed a novel method for studying the metastable state of liquids with negative pressure. By encapsulating the liquids in optical fibers, the researchers were able to measure pressure using light and sound waves. This breakthrough could lead to new discoveries in thermodynamics and chemical reactions.

Pressure is defined as a force per unit area acting perpendicular to a surface of a solid, liquid, or gas. Normally, pressure values are always positive. However, liquids have the ability to exist in a metastable state with negative pressure values. Even a tiny external influence can cause the liquid to collapse into one state or another, similar to sitting at the top of a roller coaster.

To study this metastable state, the scientists combined optical and acoustic wave techniques. They encapsulated small amounts of liquid in closed optical fibers and measured the influence of pressure and temperature in different states of the liquid. Sound waves acted as sensors to examine negative pressure values with high precision and spatial resolution.

Measuring the exotic state of negative pressure typically requires complex equipment and safety precautions. However, the researchers developed a simple setup using light and sound waves. The fiber used in this method is as thin as a human hair.

The researchers believe that this new method can provide deeper insights into the thermodynamic dependencies of this unique fiber-based system. It also has potential applications in monitoring chemical reactions in toxic liquids and investigating hard-to-access areas of thermodynamics.

The collaboration between research groups in Erlangen and Jena has led to new insights into thermodynamic processes on an easy-to-handle optical platform.

Nguồn: Vật lý tự nhiên

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Những cách mới để quản lý tùy chọn cookie của bạn

Tháng Chín 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Nghiên cứu của Ashwani Kumar về màng sinh học trong kháng thuốc lao

Tháng Chín 27, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Sự phát triển của hệ vi sinh vật đường miệng ở trẻ sơ sinh: Tìm hiểu các yếu tố hình thành sức khỏe răng miệng sớm

Tháng Chín 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Những cách mới để quản lý tùy chọn cookie của bạn

Tháng Chín 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Nghiên cứu của Ashwani Kumar về màng sinh học trong kháng thuốc lao

Tháng Chín 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Sự phát triển của hệ vi sinh vật đường miệng ở trẻ sơ sinh: Tìm hiểu các yếu tố hình thành sức khỏe răng miệng sớm

Tháng Chín 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

ISRO của Ấn Độ đã được cấu hình sứ mệnh tới sao Kim

Tháng Chín 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments