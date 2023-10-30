Người Neanderthal: Một dạng người khác

A recent 20-year study has challenged the conventional narrative surrounding Neanderthals, concluding that they were not a separate species but rather a different form of human. Contrary to the belief that they were a more primitive version of us, scientists now posit that Neanderthals possessed intelligence parallel to our own. This groundbreaking research sheds new light on our understanding of our ancient relatives.

Led by Dr. Diego Angelucci, an archaeologist at the University of Trento, the study reveals that Neanderthals had sophisticated cognitive abilities. They displayed symbolic thought, crafted artistic objects, and had a diverse diet. These findings indicate an advanced level of intelligence among Neanderthals.

Dr. Angelucci emphasizes the similarities between Neanderthals and anatomically modern humans, stating, “More than different species, I would speak of different human forms.” He goes on to assert that Neanderthals exhibited comparable behaviors to our own ancestors, living in caves and demonstrating similar skills.

This reevaluation challenges the long-held view of Neanderthals as a separate and less intelligent species. It underscores the fact that they were simply a different manifestation of humanity, occupying a unique niche in our evolutionary history.

Hỏi đáp:

